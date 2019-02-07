Deaths in Donegal for Thursday, February 7

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Frances Coyle, Glasgow and formerly of Glasserchoo, Gweedore

- Charlie Gallagher, Upper Keeldrum, Gortahork

- Bridie McHugh, Carntullagh, Bruckless and formerly of Derries, Glenties

- Evelyn McMonagle, Bath Terrace Lane, Moville

- Jimmy Ward (Bartley), Meenmore, Dungloe

- Arthur Kee, Glencross, Rathmullan, formerly Kee’s Hotel, Stranorlar

- Frank McHugh, Muckross, Kilcar

- Ruby Norris, Tremone, Lecamey, Moville

- Dermot Ryan, Ballybrack, Moville

- Margaret Duffy, Dargan, Portsalon, Fanad

- Tony Wilkinson, ‘Cocadorcha’, Tyroddy, Ramelton

- Willie Joe Campbell, London, formerly of Drimnacarrow, Frosses

- Leonie Campbell née Guilfoyle, London

Frances Coyle, Glasgow and formerly of Glasserchoo, Gweedore

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Frances Coyle, Glasgow and formerly of Glasserchoo, Gweedore. Her remains will repose at her late residence from 5pm this evening; Thursday.

Removal to St Colmcille's Church, Knockfola tomorrow evening for 7pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations to the Ards Friary Restoration Fund c/o any family member or Kieran Roarty Funeral Directors.

Rosary tonight at 9pm; House private from after the rosary until 10am.

Charlie Gallagher, Upper Keeldrum, Gortahork

The death has occurred of Charlie Gallagher, Upper Keeldrum, Gortahork. His remains will repose at his niece Maureen’s house in Lower Keeldrum from 6pm Thursday.

Removal from there to Christ the King Church Gortahork on Saturday for 1pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 10pm. Family time from after the Rosary until 10am and also on the morning of the funeral.

Enquiries to Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors, Gortahork.

Bridie McHugh, Carntullagh, Bruckless and formerly of Derries, Glenties

The death has occurred of Bridie McHugh, Carntullagh, Bruckless and formerly of Derries, Glenties.

Remains reposing today from 5 pm to 10 pm at the home of her daughter Marguerite and son in law Donal McLoone, Glenties and on Friday from 12 noon to 10pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10 am going to the Church of St. Joseph and St. Conal, Bruckless for funeral mass at 11 am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary on Thursday at 9 pm and on Friday at 10 pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund, care of any family member or John B O’Donnell Funeral Director.

Evelyn McMonagle, Bath Terrace Lane, Moville



The death has taken place at Beach Hill Manor Nursing Home, Lisfannon of Evelyn McMonagle of Bath Terrace Lane, Moville.

Remains reposing at Collin’s Funeral Premises, Culdaff.

Visiting time today, Thursday February 7 from 3pm to 5.30pm with removal at 5.30pm to St Pius X Church Moville to arrive at 6pm.

Funeral Requiem Mass on Friday morning, February 8 at 11am followed by burial in Ballybrack Cemetery.

All enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral Director; 0872498407.

Jimmy Ward (Bartley), Meenmore, Dungloe

The death has taken place at his home of Jimmy Ward (Bartley), Meenmore, Dungloe.

His remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral mass on Friday, February 8 at 11am in St Columbas Church, Burtonport with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Arthur Kee, Glencross, Rathmullan, formerly Kee’s Hotel, Stranorlar

The sudden death has occurred at his home of Arthur Kee, Glencross, Rathmullan, and formerly of Kee’s Hotel, Main Street, Stranorlar.

His remains are reposing at his home in Glencross, Rathmullan.

The house is strictly private at the request of the deceased.

Funeral leaving his home following prayers on Thursday, February 7 at 10 am for Private Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium at 1pm.

A celebration of Arthur’s life will be held in Kee’s Hotel, Stranorlar, on Thursday, February 7 at 6 pm. The family will be in attendance from of 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm and everyone is welcome.

Frank McHugh, Muckross, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Frank McHugh, Muckross, Kilcar. Reposing at his late residence.

Removal from his late residence on Thursday at 10.30am, for Funeral Mass in St Cartha’s Church Kilcar at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Kilcar cemetery.

Ruby Norris, Tremone, Lecamey, Moville

The death has taken place of Ruby Norris, Tremone, Lecamey, Moville.

Her wake is taking place in her son, Mervyn and daughter-in-law Joyce’s residence, 'Trean House,' Tremone, Lecamey.

Funeral from her son, Mervyn and daughter-in-law Joyce’s residence, 'Trean House,' Tremone, Lecamey today, Thursday, February 7 at 12.15pm for 1pm funeral service in Glacknadrummond Methodist Church, Culdaff followed by burial in the adjoining burial ground.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Donegal MS Society c/o Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

Dermot Ryan, Ballybrack, Moville

The death has taken place at his home of Dermot Ryan, Ballybrack, Moville.

Reposing at his home.

Funeral from there on Thursday, February 7 at 10.30am for 11am requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice c/o Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

Margaret Duffy, Dargan, Portsalon, Fanad

The death has taken place of Margaret Duffy, Dargan, Portsalon, Fanad.

Funeral from her late residence on Friday, January 8 going to St Columba's Church, Massmount for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 11am.

Rosary each night at 9pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Eamonn Scott Funeral Director.

Tony Wilkinson, ‘Cocadorcha’, Tyroddy, Ramelton

The sudden death has taken place of Tony Wilkinson, ‘Cocadorcha’, Tyroddy, Ramelton.

Funeral Service in St. Paul's Parish Church, Ramelton, on Thursday, February 7 at 3.15pm.

Cremation on Friday afternoon, February 8 at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, at 3pm.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Heart Services, c/o any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Willie Joe Campbell, London, formerly of Drimnacarrow, Frosses

The death has taken place of Willie Joe Campbell, London, England and formerly of Drimnacarrow. Husband of Ellen Campbell (née Devenney), formerly of Letterkenny.

Funeral mass in Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses on Thursday, February 7 at 11am, with burial afterwards in Cranny Road cemetery, Frosses.

Leonie Campbell née Guilfoyle, London

The death has occurred of Leonie Campbell née Guilfoyle. She passed away in London on January 4 .

Funeral Mass will take place today, Thursday, February 7 at 12 noon in Holy Trinity Church, Brook Green, London.

Burial afterwards in Mortlake Cemetery at 1.30pm.

