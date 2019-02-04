Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, February 4, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Baby Kayla Rose Byrne, at Meenacharvey, Carrick

- Kathleen Barron née Hanningan 34 Ballycolman Estate, Strabane and formerly of Clady

- Maura Daly, Bundoran

- Margaret Ann McGinley, Meenanillar, Gaoth Dobhair and Ballina, Falcarragh

- Pat McDermott, Cloghan

- Margaret Dunnion, Donegal town and Sligo

- Rodney McDowell of Louth, Dublin, Belfast and Portnoo

- Mary Eileen Curtis, The Rock, Bundoran

- Frances (Cissie) Gallagher, née Kelly, Ballyshannon

- Danny Reddy, Bredagh Glen, Moville

- Leonie Campbell nee Guilfoyle, London

The death has occurred of Gary Rawdon, Carricknamohill, Killybegs. Remains reposing at his residence from 4pm on Monday with removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to St.Mary's Church Killybegs for 11am Funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 11am both nights please.

Baby Kayla Rose Byrne, at Meenacharvey, Carrick

THe death has taken place of Baby Kayla Rose Byrne, at Meenacharvey, Carrick.

Funeral Mass on Monday, at 12 noon in St. Cartha’s Church, Kilcar with burial afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery. House private please, family flowers only, donations in lieu to Temple Street Hospital.

The death has taken place at Melmount Manor, Strabane of Kathleen Barron née Hanningan 34 Ballycolman Estate, Strabane and formerly of Clady.

Reposing at her Daughter Marie Barron's home, 28 Linkside Park, Strabane today Sunday, February 3 from 5pm.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, February 5 at 9.20am for Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Melmount at 10am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

The death has taken place at Beach Hill Nursing Home of James McLaughlin (Soley) late of Carrowtrasna, Greencastle.

His remains will repose at Con O’Donnell’s residence, Carrowtrasna.

Removal from there on Monday at 6pm to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Ballybrack for 6.30pm followed by funeral Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

All enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral Director.

Maura Daly, Allingham Court, West End, Bundoran



The sudden death occurred on Sunday of Maura Daly, Allingham Court, West End, Bundoran.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

All enquiries to Conlan and Breslin Funeral Directors on 0862492036.

Margaret Ann McGinley, Meenanillar, Gaoth Dobhair and Ballina, Falcarragh



The death has taken of place in Galway University Hospital of Margaret Ann McGinley of Meenanillar, Gaoth Dobhair and 74 Ballina, Falcarragh.

Remains will repose at her home at Meenaniller from 2pm on Monday, February 4. Removal on Tuesday at 1.30pm going to 74 Ballina, Falcarragh, to wake from 2pm.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Pat McDermott, Glassaghmore, Cloghan

The death has taken place in St. Joseph's Hospital, Stranorlar, of Pat McDermott, Glassaghmore, Cloghan.

His remains are reposing at his home in Glassaghmore.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Monday in St. Joseph's Church, Letterbrick, with burial afterwards to Edeninfagh Cemetery.

Rosary at 9pm.

Margaret Dunnion, Main Street, Donegal town and Ballinafad, Sligo

The death has occurred of Margaret Dunnion, Main Street, Donegal town.

Remains reposing in Donegal Community Hospital on Sunday, from 4-7pm and Monday from 5pm, followed by removal to St Patrick's Church, Donegal town arriving for 7pm service.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, February 5 at 11am followed by burial in Clar Graveyard.

Rodney McDowell of Louth, Dublin, Belfast and Portnoo

The death has occurred of Rodney McDowell of Louth, Dublin, Antrim and Portnoo.

Remains reposed at Mc Geough's Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, on Sunday from 3pm until 5pm.

Funeral Service on Monday at 10.30am in St. Mary’s Church, Ballymascanlon followed by private Cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to ALONE.

Mary Eileen Curtis, The Rock, Bundoran

The death has taken place of Mary Eileen Curtis, The Rock, Bundoran.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday from 3pm to 7pm. House private at all other times.

Removal on Monday at 2pm to Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan for cremation at 4pm. Family flowers only, donations if so desired to the North West Hospice Sligo c/o John Mulreany Funeral Services, Bundoran, or any family member.

Frances (Cissie) Gallagher (née Kelly), Ballyshannon

The death has taken place at the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon of Frances (Cissie) Gallagher (née Kelly) Cordiver, Ballyshannon.

Remains reposed at the Sheil Hospital Mortuary on Sunday from 3pm to 6pm.

Removal on Monday at 10.30am to arrive at St Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon, for Mass of Resurrection at 11am, with interment afterward in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to the Sheil Hospital Patient Comfort Fund, C/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member. House strictly private please.

All enquires can be made to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.

Danny Reddy, Bredagh Glen, Moville

The death has taken place at his home of Danny Reddy, Bredagh Glen, Moville.

Funeral Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Bocan, Culdaff, to arrive at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, at 4.30pm. Family flowers only, or if desired, donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny.

Leonie Campbell nee Guilfoyle, London

The death has occurred of Leonie Campbell nee Guilfoyle. She passed away in London on January 4 .

Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, February 7 at 12 noon in Holy Trinity Church, Brook Green, London.

Burial afterwards in Mortlake Cemetery at 1.30pm.

