Donegal deaths for Saturday, February 2

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Rodney McDowell of Louth, Dublin, Belfast and Portnoo

- James McDaid (Kitty), Ballygawley, Newmills, Glenswilly

- Mary Molloy, Rathneeney, Laghey

- Denis Doherty (Reilly), 8 Gaddyduff, Clonmany

- Francis (Sissy) Gallagher, née Kelly, Ballyshannon

- Christopher Mc Bride, Killygordon

- Sarah (Sally) Parke Knockbrack, Letterkenny

- Charlie Maloney, Duleek, Co Meath and formerly of Ardara

- Patrick O’Donnell, Donegal town and Lettermacaward

- George O’Donnell, Upper Carnamuggagh, Mountain Top, Letterkenny

- Danny Reddy, Bredagh Glen, Moville

- Evelin McDivitt, Clougher, Carrick

- Joe McLaughlin (Alec), Balleghan, Greencastle

- Brigid McGeehan (née McCarry), Fintown

The death has occurred of Rodney McDowell of Louth, Dublin, Antrim and Portnoo.

Reposing at Mc Geough's Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, on Sunday from 3pm until 5pm. Funeral Service on Monday at 10.30 in St. Mary’s Church, Ballymascanlon followed by private Cremation. Family Flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to ALONE.

The sudden death has occurred of James McDaid (Kitty), Ballygawley, Newmills, Glenswilly.

His remains will repose at his late residence from 7pm on Friday February 1.

Removal on Saturday February 2 at 6.45pm going to St Columba's Church, Glenswilly to repose overnight.

Funeral mass on Sunday February 3rd at 11am with interment afterwards to the Family plot in Kilpeak Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Con McDaid & Sons Funeral Director, Letterkenny.

The death has taken place of Mary Molloy, Rathneeney, Laghey.

Removal to arrive at Saint Bridget’s Church Ballintra for 6.30pm Mass on Saturday evening with burial after 11am Mass on Sunday morning. House strictly private please. Family flowers only donations in lieu to the patients comfort fund, Árás Mhic Shuibhne Nursing Home, Mullanasole, Laghey. Enquires to Martin Gallagher Funeral Directors Laghey on 0863547875.

The death has occurred at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Denis Doherty (Reilly), 8 Gaddyduff, Clonmany.

His remains will leave Carndonagh Community Hospital at 3pm on Friday February 1st, going to his late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday February 3rd at 1.30pm, going to St Mary’s Church Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 2pm, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Carndonagh Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o McFeely Funeral Directors or any family member.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Strictly private please on the morning of the funeral.

The death has taken place at the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon of Francis (Sissy) Gallagher (née Kelly) Cordiver, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at the Sheil Hospital Mortuary on Sunday from 3pm to 6pm. Removal on Monday at 10:30am to arrive at St Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon, for Mass of Resurrection at 11am, with interment afterward in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to the Sheil Hospital Patient Comfort Fund, C/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member. House strictly private please.

All enquires can be made to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.

The sudden death has taken place of Christopher Mc Bride, 486 The Curragh, Killygordon.

His remains will repose at his home on Saturday from 11am until rosary at 10pm.

Funeral leaving his home on Sunday at 11.20am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 12noon, with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

The death has taken place at her home of Sally Parke, Knockbrack, Letterkenny on Thursday, January 31.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday at 10.30am going to The Church of the Irish Martyrs for 11.30am Funeral Mass.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery. Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral

The death has taken place of Charlie Maloney, Ryans Court, Duleek, County Meath and formerly of Meaghara, Ardara.

Reposing at his residence on Saturday from 3pm to 9pm.

Removal on Sunday morning to St Cianan’s Church, Duleek for 11.30am funeral Mass. Burial immediately afterwards in the Good Shephard Cemetery, Duleek.

Family flowers only, Donations to Beaufort House Nursing Home, Navan

The death has taken place of Patrick O’Donnell, Drumrooske Estate, Donegal town and formerly Drimlaughdrid, Lettermacaward.

His remains will be reposing at his late home in Donegal town.

Removal from there on Saturday evening to St Bridget’s Church, Lettermacaward for 7pm Mass to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

The death has taken place of George O’Donnell, Upper Carnamuggagh, Mountain Top, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Removal from his residence on Saturday morning, February 2 at 10.20am going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the family plot in New Leck Cemetery.

House Private Please.

The death has taken place at his home of Danny Reddy, Bredagh Glen, Moville.

Funeral Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 5th February 2019, at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Bocan, Culdaff, to arrive at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, at 4.30pm. Family flowers only, or if desired, donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny.







The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Evelin McDivitt, Clougher, Carrick.

Reposing at the family home.

Removal on Saturday morning to St Columba's Church, Carrick for 12 noon funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has taken place at his home of Joe McLaughlin (Alec), Balleghan, Greencastle.

Funeral from his home on Saturday at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please or if desired, donations in lieu of mass cards and flowers to the Friend of Carndonagh Community Hospice c/o Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

One way system in operation.

The death has taken place of Brigid McGeehan (née McCarry), Fintown



The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Brigid McGeehan, late of Fintown P.O.

Remains reposing at her home. Family time from Rosary until 11am each day Funeral Mass at 11am on Saturday, February 2, in St. Colmcille's Chapel, Fintown, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

