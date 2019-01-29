Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, January 29, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Kathleen Callaghan, Waterloo Street, Derry City and Buncrana

The death has occurred of Kathleen Callaghan, Waterloo Street, Derry City and Buncrana.

Remains reposing at McLaughlin's Funeral Home from 6pm to 8pm on Tuesday. Removal at 10.15am tomorrow, Wednesday, to St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in the family plot.

Bobby Dobson, 10 Beechwood Road, Newline Road, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Archview Nursing Home of Bobby Dobson, 10 Beechwood Road, Newline Road, Letterkenny.

Remains will be arriving at St Eunan’s Cathedral on Tuesday evening on January 29 at 6pm to repose on Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Funeral mass on Thursday, January 31 at 12 noon with interment afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Family Flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Archview Nursing Home Patients Comfort Fund c/o and family member or Con McDaid & Son Funeral Directors.

Lawrence Mc Bride late of Cluney Gardens, Clady and formerly of Raphoe

The death has taken place at Melmount Manor, Strabane of Lawrence McBride late of Cluney Gardens, Clady and formerly of Raphoe.

Reposing at his daughter, Mary Mc Bride`s home, 81 Ashlawn, Letterkenny this evening, Tuesday January 29 from 6pm.

Funeral leaving his daughter's home on Thursday morning, January 31 at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St Columba's Church, Drumoghill at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Melmount Manor Residents' Comfort Fund, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Daniel Scott, Bedlam, Gortahork

The tragic death has taken place, due to a road traffic accident, of Daniel Scott, Bedlem, Gortahork.

His remains will repose at his home in Gortahork from 5pm on Tuesday. Rosary both nights at 10pm. House private after rosary until 10am.

Funeral Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, on Thursday afternoon at 2.30pm with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Mícheal Roarty, Dunlewey, Gaoth Dobhair



The tragic death has taken place, due to a road traffic accident, of Mícheal Roarty, Dunlewey, Gaoth Dobhair.

His remains will repose at his home from 12 noon on Tuesday. Rosary both nights at 9pm. House private after rosary until 10am.

Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Dunlewey on Thursday morning at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Shaun Harkin, Killult, Falcarragh



The tragic death has taken place due to a road traffic accident of Shaun Harkin, Killult, Falcarragh.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Tuesday at 1pm going to his parents' residence.

Removal from there on Thursday for 10am Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm. House private after rosary until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Peggy Campbell, Meenahalla, Glenties

The death has occurred of Peggy Campbell, Meenahalla, Glenties, wife of the late Vincent Campbell.

Remains reposing at her late residence at Meenahalla, Glenties.

Removal from there on Thursday morning to St. Connells Church, Glenties for requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Rosary each night at 9pm.

Family time from 10pm until 11am.

Angela Curtin, née Carthy, Yeats Drive, Sligo Town, Sligo and Bundoran

The death has taken place of Angela Curtin, née Carthy, Yeats Drive, Sligo Town, Sligo and Bundoran.

Reposing at Foley & Mc Gowan's Funeral Home, Market Yard, Sligo on Tuesday afternoon from 2pm until 4pm. Funeral will arrive to St. Anne's Church, Sligo for Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 2pm with burial afterwards in Sligo Cemetery.

House private please.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to The North West Hospice.

Jim Harron, Sessiaghallison, Castlefin

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jim Harron, Sessiaghallison, Castlefin.

Remains reposing at his nephew, Uel Mc Mullin’s residence, Station House, Victoria Bridge, Co. Tyrone.

Funeral from there on Thursday, January 31, at 1.15pm for Service at 2pm in Donoughmore Parish Church, Castlefin, with burial afterwards in the family plot in adjoining Churchyard.

Family time from 10pm to 11am and on morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Arthritis Society – Donegal Branch, c/o any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy

John Harley Carrowcannon, Falcarragh

The tragic death has occurred as a result of a road traffic accident of 24 year old John Harley Carrowcannon, Falcarragh.

John’s remains will repose at his home in Carrowcannon from 11am on Tuesday, January 29.

Funeral from there on Thursday going to St. Finians Church, Falcarragh for 1pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm. Family time from after the rosary until 10am.

Enquiries to McClafferty Funeral Directors Gortahork

Leo Sharkey, College Farm Road, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Leo Sharkey, College Farm Road, Letterkenny.

Remains will repose at his late residence from 12 noon to 8pm on Tuesday, and from 12 noon to 8pm on Wednesday, January 30.

Requiem Mass in St. Eunan’s Cathedral on Thursday, January 31 at 10am followed by burial in the family plot at Conwal Graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Archview Lodge Patients Comfort Fund, c/o Charlie McClafferty, Funeral Director.

