Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, January 28

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Angela Curtin, née Carthy, Yeats Drive, Sligo Town, Sligo and Bundoran

- Jim Harron, Sessiaghallison, Castlefin

- Leo Sharkey, College Farm Road, Letterkenny

- Theresa Lynch (née Mc Daid) Ballindrait and formerly Burndennett

- Patrick Diver, Ard Colgan, Carndonagh

- Jim Archibald, Letterkenny

- Gillian Ballantyne (née McLeod), Sligo and Killybegs

Angela Curtin, née Carthy, Yeats Drive, Sligo Town, Sligo and Bundoran

The death has taken place of Angela Curtin, née Carthy, Yeats Drive, Sligo Town, Sligo and Bundoran.

Reposing at Foley & Mc Gowan's Funeral Home, Market Yard, Sligo on Tuesday afternoon from 2pm until 4pm. Funeral will arrive to St.Anne's Church, Sligo for Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 2pm with burial afterwards in Sligo Cemetery.

House private please.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to The North West Hospice.

Jim Harron, Sessiaghallison, Castlefin

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jim Harron, Sessiaghallison, Castlefin.

Removal from Gibson’s Funeral Home, Convoy on Monday, January 28, at 5pm going to his nephew, Uel Mc Mullin’s residence, Station House, Victoria Bridge, Co. Tyrone.

Funeral from there on Thursday, January 31, at 1.15pm for Service at 2pm in Donoughmore Parish Church, Castlefin, with burial afterwards in the family plot in adjoining Churchyard.

Family time from 10pm to 11am and on morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Arthritis Society – Donegal Branch, c/o any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy

John Harley Carrowcannon, Falcarragh

The tragic death has occurred as a result of a road traffic accident of 24 year old John Harley Carrowcannon, Falcarragh.

John’s remains will repose at his home in Carrowcannon from 11am on Tuesday, January 29.

Funeral from there for 1pm Requiem Mass on Thursday, January 31 with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm. Family time from after the rosary until 10am.

Enquirers to Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors Gortahork

Leo Sharkey, College Farm Road, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Leo Sharkey, College Farm Road, Letterkenny.

Remains will repose at his late residence from 12 noon to 8pm on Tuesday, 29 January and from 12 noon to 8pm on Wednesday, January 30.

Requiem Mass in St. Eunan’s Cathedral on Thursday, January 31 at 10am followed by burial in the family plot at Conwell Graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Archview Lodge Patients Comfort Fund, c/o Charlie McClafferty, Funeral Director.

Theresa Lynch (née McDaid) Ballinabreen, Ballindrait, Lifford and formerly of Altrest, Burndennett

The death has taken place at her home of Theresa Lynch, née Mc Daid, Ballinabreen, Ballindrait, Lifford and formerly of Altrest, Burndennett.

Remains reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Patrick Diver, Ard Colgan, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Patrick Diver, Ard Colgan, Carndonagh.

His remains are reposing at Carndonagh Community Hospital, Chapel of Rest.

Viewing time on Monday evening from 6pm until 8pm.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 10.30am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Jim Archibald, Windyhall, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jim Archibald, Windyhall, Letterkenny.

Jim’s remains will repose at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny from 7pm-9pm on Monday. Everyone welcome.

Humanist Celebration of his Life will take place at the Gallery, Rockhill House, Letterkenny at 2pm on Tuesday - everyone welcome - followed by cremation at 12 noon in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd. Cavan on Wednesday.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Gillian Ballantyne, née McLeod, Strandhill Road, Sligo Town and Killybegs

The death has occurred at the North West Hospice, Sligo of Gillian Ballantyne, née McLeod, Strandhill Road, Sligo Town and formerly of Killybegs.

Reposing at her residence on Monday from 2pm-7pm.

House private please at all other times.

Removal on Tuesday at 12.30 to Sligo Presbyterian Church, Church St., Sligo, arriving at 1pm for funeral service, followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Scarden.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to North West Hospice.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.