Deaths in Donegal for Saturday evening, January 26

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Seamus Martin, Assaroe View, Ballyshannon

- JJ Reid, Knockfair, Stranorlar

- Peadar Phat O Donnell, Lough na nDeoran, Annagry

- Anna Glackin, Farrigans, Lettermacaward

Seamus Martin, Assaroe View, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Seamus Martin, Assaroe View, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Peacefully at the North West Hospice. Reposing at the family home from 12 noon Saturday until 9pm, and from 12 noon until 9pm on Sunday.

Requiem Mass on Monday in St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon at 11am, followed by interment in Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers, donations to the Oncology Unit, Sligo University Hospital, c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director. Family time on Monday morning.

JJ Reid, Knockfair, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of JJ Reid, Knockfair, Stranorlar former Donegal County Councillor.

Remains reposing at his home on Saturday January 26 from 11am until 10pm.

Funeral leaving his home on Sunday, January 27 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am with interment afterward in Drumboe Cemetery.

Family time on the morning of the funeral please.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital and St Vincent De Paul c/o Gerard McCool & Son Funeral Directors.

Peadar Phat O Donnell, Lough na nDeoran, Annagry

The death has taken place of Peadar Phat O Donnell, Lough na nDeoran, Annagry.

His remains will arrive at St Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Annagry on Saturday, January 26 for 6.30pm Mass, to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass at 1pm Sunday, January 27 with burial afterwards in the new cemetery.

House strictly private.



Anna Glackin, Farrigans, Lettermacaward

The death has occurred of Anna Glackin, Farrigans, Lettermacaward.

Remains reposing in McGlynn's Funeral Home

Viewing this Saturday evening, January 26, from 5pm. Rosary at 9pm.

Removal on Sunday afternoon, January 27 at 12.30 pm going to St. Bridget’s Church, Lettermacaward for Requiem Mass at 1pm, with interment afterwards in the New Cemetery.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.