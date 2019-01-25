Deaths in Donegal, Friday, January 25

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Ethna McKenna, née McElgunn, Newline Road, Letterkenny, Lisnaskee

- James Monaghan (Jimmy), Lettercran, Pettigo

- Dan Doherty (Leenan), 69 Cockhill Park, Buncrana

- Patricia Coyle, Crock of Gold, Glenree, Carrigart

- Breege Coll, née Doherty, Knockastolar, Bunbeg

- Margaret Wallace, Croveigh, Dungloe

- Garda Eddie Duffy, Charnwood, Clonsilla and Convoy

- Vincent Mc Cool, Main Street, Stranorlar

Ethna McKenna, née McElgunn, Newline Road, Letterkenny, Lisnaskee

The sudden death has occurred of Ethna McKenna, (Maryville), Newline Road, Letterkenny, née McElgunn, Kilturk, Lisnaskee.

Remains reposing at her home.

Funeral from there on Saturday morning, January 26 going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 10am.

Interment afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, Newline Road, Letterkenny.

Family time on the morning of the Funeral.

James Monaghan (Jimmy), Lettercran, Pettigo

The death has taken place of James Monaghan (Jimmy), Lettercran, Pettigo.

Remains reposing at the residence of his late brother, Tommy Monaghan on Friday from 3pm to 9pm.

Removal on Saturday at 10.30am to St. Joseph’s Church, Lettercran for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery

Family time please on Saturday morning.

Dan Doherty (Leenan), 69 Cockhill Park, Buncrana

The death has taken place in Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny of Dan Doherty (Leenan), 69 Cockhill Park, Buncrana.

Funeral from his residence on Saturday at 10.40am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private from 10pm to 11am.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Patricia Coyle, Crock of Gold, Glenree, Carrigart

The death has taken place of Patricia Coyle, Crock of Gold, Glenree, Carrigart.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday going to the Church of St John The Baptist for Requiem Mass At 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private during the wake and on the morning of the funeral at the request of the deceased.

Bobby Dobson, Dromore, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place of Bobby Dobson, Dromore, Kilmacrennan.

Funeral service will take place in Trentagh Presbyterian Church at 1pm on Friday January 25th, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 10pm to 10am.

Family flowers only please. Donations to the Donegal Hospice c/o Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director.

Breege Coll, née Doherty, Knockastolar, Bunbeg

The death has taken place of Breege Coll, née Doherty, Knockastolar, Bunbeg.

Her remains will repose at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday, January 25 for 11am Mass in St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg with burial afterwards in Maghergallon Cemetery..

Margaret Wallace, Croveigh, Dungloe

The death has occurred of Margaret Wallace, Croveigh, Dungloe.

Remains will repose at her sister, Ann McBride’s (Wallace) residence in Loughanure.

Rosary at 9pm Friday,

Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 26 at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe, with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Garda Eddie Duffy, Charnwood, Clonsilla and Convoy

The death has occurred of Garda Eddie Duffy, Charnwood, Clonsilla, Dublin and Convoy.

Remains reposing on Friday, January 25, at his parents Eddie and Mary’s residence at Knockagarron, Broad Road, Convoy from 12 noon until 10pm. Funeral on Saturday, January 26, at 10am in St. Mary’s Church, Convoy with interment afterwards in the new cemetery. House private please on Thursday, January 24, and on the morning of the funeral.

Vincent McCool, Main Street, Stranorlar

The death has occurred of Vincent McCool, Main Street, Stranorlar.

Funeral Mass on Friday, January 25 at the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar 11am with interment afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.