UPDATED: Deaths in Donegal Saturday evening, January 12

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Kevin Granaghan, St. Bridget’s Terrace, East End, Bundoran

- Joe Callery, Mullaghmore, Co Sligo

- Elizabeth Diver, Cronasilla, Kilcar

- Patrick Joseph Duffy, known as Packie Joe, Glen East, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh

- Mary Taylor, nee Coyle, late of Laughill, Belleek

- Thomas (Tom) Burke, Bramblefield, Rossylongan, Donegal Town

- Thomas (Tommy) Kane, Bridgend, Ramelton

- William Hamilton, Springfield, St. Johnston

- Dawn Croke, Dungloe

- Colette Herron, Carnmalin, Malin Head

- George Harron, Hawthorne Drive, Bleary, Lurgan, Co. Armagh. Formerly of Sessiaghalisson, Castlefin

Kevin Granaghan, St. Bridget’s Terrace, East End, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Kevin Granaghan, St. Bridget’s Terrace, East End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal. Unexpectedly at the Brentwood Manor Nursing Home, Convoy, Co. Donegal. Funeral arrangements to be announced later, all enquiries to Conlan and Breslin Funeral Directors.

Joe Callery, Mullaghmore, Co Sligo

The death has occurred of Joe Callery, Mullaghmore, Co Sligo. Peacefully at St John’s Hospital, Sligo. Reposing at McGloin’s Funeral Home, Chapel Road, Cliffoney, on Sunday evening from 4.30pm until 6:30pm, with removal to the Star of the Sea Church, Mullaghmore, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ahamlish Cemetery.

Elizabeth Diver, Cronasilla, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Diver, Cronasilla, Kilcar, Co. Donegal. Remains currently reposing at her home. Removal from her home on Monday at 12.30pm for funeral mass in St. Cartha's Church, Kilcar, at 1pm. Interment afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery. House private tonight from 11pm to 11am.

Patrick Joseph Duffy, known as Packie Joe, Glen East, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Patrick Joseph Duffy, known as Packie Joe, Glen East, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh. Peacefully at his home. Remains reposing at his residence today until 10 pm and on Sunday from 2pm to 10pm. House private at all other times.

Remains will arrive in Mary Queen of Peace Church, Garrison on Monday for 11am Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie Nursing c/o Peter Carty Funeral Director Garrison or any family member.

Mary Taylor, nee Coyle, late of Laughill, Belleek

The death has taken place in Providence, Rhode Island, USA of Mary Taylor, nee Coyle, late of Laughill, Belleek. A Memorial Mass will take place in St. Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon on Sunday at 10 am.

Thomas (Tom) Burke, Bramblefield, Rossylongan, Donegal Town



The death has taken place of Thomas (Tom) Burke, Bramblefield, Rossylongan, Donegal Town.

Remains reposing at his late residence. House strictly private at all times please .

Remains leaving his late residence on Sunday morning at 10.30am for 11am Mass in St Mary's Church, Killymard with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only donations in lieu if so desired to Cancer Care West care of family member.

Thomas (Tommy) Kane, Bridgend, Ramelton

The death has taken place in Ramelton Community Hospital of Thomas (Tommy) Kane, Bridgend, Ramelton.

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Ramelton Community Hospital Patient’s Comfort Fund c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member

William Hamilton, Springfield, St. Johnston

The death has taken place at his residence, Springfield, St. Johnston, of William Hamilton.

His remains are reposing at his residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday, January 13, at 2pm for 2.30pm service in St. Johnston Presbyterian Church.

Family time from 10 p.m. to 11 a.m.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Johnston Presbyterian Church Funds, c/o Gibson Funeral Directors.

Dawn Croke, Dungloe

The sudden death has taken place of Dawn Croke, Dungloe.

Dawn's wake will commence at 10am on Saturday morning, January 12 in her parents home on Quay Road, Dungloe.

Funeral will be held on Monday, January 14 at 11am in St. Crona's church, Dungloe with burial afterwards in Maghery cemetery. House is private tonight and on the morning of the funeral.

Colette Herron, Carnmalin, Malin Head

The death has occurred at Galway University Hospital of Colette Herron, Carnmalin, Malin Head.

Removal from the Carndonagh Community Hospital Chapel of Rest this evening (Saturday) at 8.30pm going to her home.

Funeral from there on Monday at 10.30am to the Star of the Sea Church, Malin Head for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Cremation to follow afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 4pm.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

George Harron, Hawthorne Drive, Bleary, Lurgan, Co. Armagh. Formerly of Sessiaghalisson, Castlefin

The death has occurred of George Harron, Hawthorne Drive, Bleary, Lurgan, Co. Armagh. Formerly of Sessiaghalisson, Castlefin, Co. Donegal.

Reposing at Donaghmore Parish Church on Tuesday from 12.30pm and then service at 2pm. Afterwards to Alt Presbyterian Church for burial in the family plot.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Chest, Heart & Stroke c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.