Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, January 11, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Shane McMenamin, Galway and Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Shane McMenamin, Corgary, Ballybofey and Renvyle, Galway.

Reposing in Therese at St. Joseph's Church, Letterfrack on Friday evening from 6pm with removal at 8pm to the Christ the King Church, Tullycross. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 2pm followed by burial in Tooreena Cemetery. Family flowers only by request donations if desired to Pieta House.

Micheal Boyle formerly of Meath and Dungloe

The death has occurred of Michael Boyle, Cherryvalley, Rathmolyon, Meath, Ballymun, Dublin and formerly of Dungloe.

Reposing at William Ryan & Sons Funeral Home, Church St., Kilcock (W23 XC90) on Friday from 4pm to 6pm with removal to The Church of St. Michael, Rathmolyon, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Saturday morning followed by burial in Kill Cemetery, Rathmolyon.

Keith Douglas Allan, Castledoe, Creeslough and formerly South Africa

The death has taken place of Keith Douglas Allan, Castledoe, Creeslough and formerly Johannesburg, South Africa.

No Wake.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Saturday, January 12 at 12 noon.

Private cremation later.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice or the Fransiscan Friary, Ards, Creeslough c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Tommy Flynn, 'Sonny,' East End Bundoran and formerly of Leitrim

The death has taken place of Tommy Flynn, 'Sonny,' aged 103 from East End, Bundoran and formerly of Killargue, County Leitrim. Reposing at his late residence today from 2pm until 9pm. Funeral arriving on Saturday to the Star of the Sea, Bundoran for the Mass of the Ressurection at 11am with interment in St. Ninnes Cemetry, Bundoran. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member. House private to Family on the morning of the Funeral Please.

All enquiries to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon, on 087 248 5819.

House private at present please.

Paddy Norry, St Mary’s Terrace, Ramelton

The death has taken place of Paddy Norry, St Mary’s Terrace, Ramelton.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, January 12 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 10am.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Ramelton Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

Susan Gill, Annaugh, Clonmany

The death has taken place of Susan Gill, Annaugh, Clonmany.

Remains leaving Carndonagh Community Hospital on Thursday, January 10 at 6pm going to her late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday, January 12 at 10.30am going to St. Mary’s Church, Clonmany, for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Carndonagh Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund, c/o McFeely Funeral Directors or any family member.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and strictly private on the morning of the funeral.

Heike Muller, Ranny, Kerrykeel

The death has occurred of Heike Muller, Ranny, Kerrykeel.

Remains will arrive at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kerrykeel on Friday, January 11 at 6pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 12 at 11am followed by private cremation.

House private please.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Donegal Hospice, c/o McAteer Funeral Directors, Fanad.

Connie Cunningham, Teelin Road, Carrick

The death has taken place of Connie Cunningham, Teelin Road, Carrick.

Remains will be removed today at 2pm from Shovlins Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara, to arrive home at 3pm. Funeral Mass is at 1pm on Saturday in St. Columbus Church, Carrick with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Rosary each night at 9pm.

Pearl Timony, Station Road, Mountcharles and formerly of Drumcliffe House, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Pearl Timony, Station Road, Mountcharles and formerly of Drumcliffe House, Donegal town. Remains will be reposing at Gallagher’s Funeral home, Station Road, Mountcharles today from 4pm until 8pm. Removal from there on Friday morning at 10.30am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation afterwards in Lakeland’s Crematorium, Cavan at 4pm.

John Francis Mooney, London and formerly of Ardara

The death has taken place of John Francis Mooney, Elisworth, South West London and formerly of Menabull and Doohill, Ardara.

His remains will be reposing at Shovlins Funeral Home, Sandfield on Thursday, from 5.30pm followed by removal to The Church of The Holy Family, Ardara arriving at 7.15pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The staff and Patients Fund, Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy c/o Seamus Shovlin and Sons Funeral Directors.

Billy Doherty, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place of Billy Doherty, Kilmacrennan.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Funeral Mass in St Columbas Church, Kilmacrenan at 11am on Friday, January 11 followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Charlie McClafferty Funeral Directors.

Denis Harley of Ards, Creeslough and Derry

The death occurred of Denis Harley formerly of Glen, Co Derry and Cresslough. Family time only, on Wednesday, January 9.

Reposing at his home in Ards on Thursday, January 10, from 10am to 11pm. Funeral Mass in St. Michael’s Church, Creeslough at 12 noon on Friday, January 11 with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery. Family only please on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please.

Sister Monica, St. Louis Convent, Los Angeles and formerly of Culdaff

The death has taken place of Sister Monica, St. Louis Convent, Los Angeles and formerly of Culdaff.

Her Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, January 11, at 10am, St. Mel Church, 20870 Ventura Blvd., Woodland Hills, California followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Culver City.

Her Months Mind Mass will be held at Foxrock Church, on February 3 at 12.30pm.

Charlie Harkin, Mill Road Glenties and formerly of Killybegs and London

The death has occurred of Charlie Harkin, Mill Road Glenties, and formerly of Stragar, Killybegs and Peckham London.

Remains reposing at his residence at Mill Road Glenties tomorrow, Thursday, January 10 from 10am to 11pm with rosary at 10pm.

Funeral from there on Friday morning, January 11 at 10:30am to St.Connells Church, Glenties for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Killybegs Cemetery to arrive at approximately 12:45pm.

Family time from 11pm until 10am.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital C/O James McGuinness & Sons Funeral Directors.

Mary Farren, Faherna, Culdaff

The death has taken place of Mary Farren, Faherna, Culdaff.

Removal from Collins’s Funeral Premises, Culdaff at 12 noon on Thursday, January 10 going to her home.

Funeral from there on Saturday, January 12 at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 12 noon.

All enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral Director.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.