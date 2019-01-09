Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, January 9, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- John Francis Mooney, London and formerly of Ardara

- Billy Doherty, Kilmacrennan

- Denis Harley of Creeslough and Derry

- Sister Monica, St. Louis Convent, Los Angeles and formerly of Culdaff

- Shaun Buchanan, 11 Hazel Wood Drive, Lifford and formerly of Ballindrait

- Mary Duffy, 473 Cottages, Killea

- Charlie Harkin, Mill Road Glenties and formerly of Killybegs and London

- Mary Farren, Faherna, Culdaff

- Mary Whorriskey, Inch Level, Speenoge, Burt

John Francis Mooney, London and formerly of Ardara

The death has taken place of John Francis Mooney, Elisworth, South West London and formerly of Menabull and Doohill, Ardara.

His remains will be reposing at Shovlins Funeral Home, Sandfield on Thursday, from 5.30pm followed by removal to The Church of The Holy Family, Ardara arriving at 7.15pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The staff and Patients Fund, Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy c/o Seamus Shovlin and Sons Funeral Directors.

Billy Doherty, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place of Billy Doherty, Kilmacrennan.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Funeral Mass in St Columbas Church, Kilmacrenan at 11am on Friday, January 11 followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Charlie McClafferty Funeral Directors.

Denis Harley of Ards, Creeslough and Derry

The death occurred of Denis Harley formerly of Glen, Co Derry and Cresslough. Family time only, on Wednesday, January 9.

Reposing at his home in Ards on Thursday, January 10, from 10am to 11pm. Funeral Mass in St. Michael’s Church, Creeslough at 12 noon on Friday, January 11 with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery. Family only please on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please.

Sister Monica, St. Louis Convent, Los Angeles and formerly of Culdaff

The death has taken place of Sister Monica, St. Louis Convent, Los Angeles and formerly of Culdaff.

Her Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, January 11, at 10am, St. Mel Church, 20870 Ventura Blvd., Woodland Hills, California followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Culver City.

Her Months Mind Mass will be held at Foxrock Church, on February 3 at 12.30pm.

Shaun Buchanan, 11 Hazel Wood Drive, Lifford and formerly of Ballindrait

The death has taken place at his home of Shaun Buchanan, 11 Hazel Wood Drive, Lifford and formerly of Tamnawood, Ballindrait.

Reposing at his parent's home, Tamnawood, Ballindrait this evening, Tuesday January 8 from 5pm.

Funeral leaving his parent's home on Thursday morning, January 10 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Pieta House c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Mary Duffy, 473 Cottages, Killea

The death has taken place of Mary Duffy, 473 Cottages, Killea.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence from 5pm on Tuesday, January 8.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday, January 10 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Killea with interment afterwards in Newtoncunningham Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Intensive Care Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Con McDaid & Sons Funeral Directors or any family member.

Family time from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.



Charlie Harkin, Mill Road Glenties and formerly of Killybegs and London

The death has occurred of Charlie Harkin, Mill Road Glenties, and formerly of Stragar, Killybegs and Peckham London.

Remains reposing at his residence at Mill Road Glenties tomorrow, Thursday, January 10 from 10am to 11pm with rosary at 10pm.

Funeral from there on Friday morning, January 11 at 10:30am to St.Connells Church, Glenties for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Killybegs Cemetery to arrive at approximately 12:45pm.

Family time from 11pm until 10am.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital C/O James McGuinness & Sons Funeral Directors.

Mary Farren, Faherna, Culdaff

The death has taken place of Mary Farren, Faherna, Culdaff.

Removal from Collins’s Funeral Premises, Culdaff at 12 noon on Thursday, January 10 going to her home.

Funeral from there on Saturday, January 12 at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 12 noon.

All enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral Director.

Mary Whorriskey, Inch Level, Speenoge, Burt

The death has taken place of Mary Whorriskey, Inch Level, Speenoge, Burt.

Removal from Murphy’s Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 9 at 3pm to her late residence.

Funeral on Friday, January 11 leaving at 10.15am going to St Aengus' Church, Burt for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.

Wake is private please at the request of the deceased. Family and friends only.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.