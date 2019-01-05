Death notices for Donegal, Saturday, January 5, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- John Elliott, Ballydermott, Ballintra

- Joseph Maguire, Keelogs, Inver

- Joan Duncan, Main St. Donegal Town

- Lilly McClay, Moyne, Donegal PO, Co Donegal

- Dermott Mc Kelvey, Rushey Hill, Killygordon

- Thomas Black, Blanket Nook, Newtoncunningham

- Peter Kelly, Murlog, Downings and formally Faugher, Dunfanaghy

- Pauric Mc Groarty, (Bizz Print), Drumkeen, Ballybofey

- Margaret Jones Connolly, St Colm’s Terrace, East End, Bundoran

- Jim Maguire, Donegal Road, Ballyshannon

- David McCauley, Skeoge Road, Burnfoot

- Aiden Durning, Casey, Dunfanaghy

- Paddy McMenamin 369 Glencar Irish, Glencar, Letterkenny

- Helen Toland nee Smyth, 460 Immlick Villas, Carrigans

- Kathleen Hardy, Largnalore, Ballybofey

John Elliott, Ballydermott, Ballintra

The death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of John Elliott, Ballydermott, Ballintra.

Funeral Service in Ballintra Methodist Church on Saturday at 2pm, followed by burial in Drumholm Graveyard. Family flowers only please. House strictly private please.

Joseph Maguire, Keelogs, Inver

The death has occurred of Edward Joseph Maguire, Keelogs, Inver, Co. Donegal. Peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital. Remains will be reposing at his late residence today from 3pm until 10pm, and on Sunday from 3pm until 10pm. Removal from there on Monday at 11.30am going to St. Naul's Church, Ardaghey, for 12noon funeral mass, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Joan Duncan, Main St. Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Joan Duncan, Main St. Donegal Town. Peacefully at the Arus McSuibhne Nursing Home, Mullinasole, Laghey. Remains reposing at her residence, Main St. Donegal Town, today from 12 noon until 5.30pm with removal to St. Patricks Church for 6pm. Funeral mass on Sunday at 11.30 am with burial immediately afterwards in St. Agatha's Cemetery, Clar.

Lilly McClay, Moyne, Donegal PO, Co Donegal

The death has occurred of Lilly McClay, Moyne, Donegal PO, Co Donegal.

Peacefully at Donegal Community Hospital.

Reposing at Donegal Community Hospital from 2pm Sunday, January 6th with removal at 4pm to Laghey Parish Church.

Funeral Service in Laghey Parish Church on Monday at 11am followed by burial in adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Donegal Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund, or Irish Guide Guide Dogs for the Blind care of George Irwin Funeral Directors or any family member.

Dermott Mc Kelvey, Rushey Hill, Killygordon

The death has occurred of Dermott Mc Kelvey, son of John Dan and Mary Mc Kelvey, Rushey Hill, Killygordon.

Mass of The Angels on Sunday, January 6 at 2 pm in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

The house is private please to family, close friends and neighbours.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to I.C.U. Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Thomas Black, Blanket Nook, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place of Thomas Black, Blanket Nook, Newtowncunningham.

Remains will repose at the residence of his son, Derek Black, Blanket, Newtowncunningham.

Funeral from there on Sunday for 12.30pm Mass in All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham followed by burial in St Johnston Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Lifford Community Hospital Comfort Fund c/o Charlie McClafferty Funeral Directors, Churchill and Letterkenny or any family member.

Peter Kelly, Murlog, Downings and formally Faugher, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place at the Lake House Nursing Home, Portnablagh of Peter Kelly, Murlog, Downings and formally Faugher, Dunfanaghy.

Remains removed yesterday to his late residence, Murlog, Downings.

Funeral Mass in the Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghey on Sunday at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery, Creeslaugh.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Lake House Comfort Fund c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director.

Pauric Mc Groarty, (Bizz Print), Drumkeen, Ballybofey

The sudden death has occurred of Pauric Mc Groarty, (Bizz Print), Drumkeen, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving his home on Sunday, January 6 at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am in St. Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to ICU Unit, St.Vincent’s University Hospital,care of any family member.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral, please.

Margaret Jones Connolly, St Colm’s Terrace, East End, Bundoran

The death has taken place of Margaret Jones Connolly, 2 St Colm’s Terrace, East End, Bundoran.

Reposing at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran, from 6pm on Friday, with Liturgy of Prayers at 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am, with burial in St Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Bundoran. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Coronary Care Unit, Sligo University Hospital, C/o Conlan and Breslin Funeral Directors, Bundoran. House private please.

Jim Maguire, Donegal Road, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Jim Maguire, Donegal Road, Ballyshannon. Retired ESB Staff.

Mass of the Resurrection in St. Patrick’s Church on Saturday at 11am with interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, The Rock, Ballyshannon.

House Private Please.

All enquiries can be made to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.

David McCauley, Skeoge Road, Burnfoot

The death has taken place at his home of David McCauley, Skeoge Road, Burnfoot.

Funeral from his home on Monday 7th January at 10.15am going to St. Aengus’ Church, Burt for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Burt Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Aiden Durning, Casey, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Aiden Durning, Casey, Dunfanaghy.

Removal from the hospice today Saturday 5th January at 3pm going to his late residence.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Family time please from 10pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Paddy McMenamin 369 Glencar Irish, Glencar, Letterkenny

The sudden death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Paddy McMenamin 369 Glencar Irish, Glencar, Letterkenny.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence from 4pm today, Saturday, 5th January.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 10am in St Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny.

Interment afterwards in the family plot in Cowal Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Coronary Care, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o of any family member or Con McDaid and Sons, Funeral Directors.

Family time from 10pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Helen Toland nee Smyth, 460 Immlick Villas, Carrigans

The death has occurred of Helen Toland nee Smyth, 460 Immlick Villas, Carrigans.

Removal from Kelly’s Funeral Home, Oakfield, Raphoe today, Saturday, 5th January at 2pm going to her daughter Heather McGhee’s residence, 17 Mill Park, Carrigans.

Funeral from there on Monday at 10.30am going to St Baithin’s church, St. Johnston for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Wake private please at the request of the deceased.

Family, friends and neighbours welcome.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu if desired to St Vincent de Paul Society c/o Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Kathleen Hardy, Largnalore, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at her home of Kathleen Hardy, Largnalore, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at her home on Saturday 5th January from 2pm until 10 pm and on Sunday 6th January from 11 am to 10 pm.

Funeral leaving her home on Monday 7th January at 1.15pm for Service of Thanksgiving at 2 pm in St. John’s Parish Church, Kiltevogue with interment afterwards in Stranorlar Church of Ireland Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice, care of any family member.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

