Deaths in Donegal - Thursday, January 3

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Patrick Joseph (Joe) Mc Glinchey, Mullindrait, Stranorlar

- Molly Rutherford, Drumaneney, Raphoe

- Kathleen McGlynn, Letterkenny

- Bridget Theresa Friel, Buncrana, and formerly Fanad

- Carrie McLaughlin, Culdaff

- Peter McElhinney, Rathmullan

- Eileen McGeady (née McLaughlin) Magheroarty, Gortahork, formerly of Creeslough

Patrick Joseph (Joe) Mc Glinchey, Mullindrait, Stranorlar

The death has occurred of Patrick Joseph (Joe) Mc Glinchey, Mullindrait, Stranorlar.

Remains reposing at his late home.

Funeral from his late home on Friday, January 4 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in The Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar.

Interment afterwards in St. Patrick’s Churchyard, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to The Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Molly Rutherford, Drumaneney, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Molly Rutherford, Drumaneney, Raphoe. Remains reposing at the home of her brother and sister-in-law, Tommy and Monica Rutherford at Mullinagung, Ballindrait.



Funeral from there on Friday, January 4, at 1.15pm for 2pm Service in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Raphoe, with interment afterwards in the family plot.



Family time from 11pm to 11am.



House private on the morning of the funeral.



Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Barnes View Ward, St. Joseph’s Hospital, Stranoarlar, c/o Terenace McClintock, Funeral Director, or any family member.

Kathleen McGlynn, Garryharry, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Kathleen McGlynn, Garryharry, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny, on Friday, January 4 at 10am followed by interment in Conwal Cemetery.

Bridget Theresa Friel, 20 The Woods, Buncrana, and formerly of Ballymagoan, Fanad

The death has taken place of Bridget Theresa Friel, 20 The Woods, Buncrana, and formerly of Ballymagoan, Fanad.

Her remains are reposing at her son, Diarmuid Friel’s home at Upper Ballymagoan, Fanad.

Funeral from there on Thursday, January 3 at 12.30pm going to St. Columba’s Church, Massmount, for Requiem Mass at 1pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Enquiries to Dunlevey Funeral Directors, Kerrykeel.

Carrie McLaughlin, The Mill Lane, Culdaff

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Carrie McLaughlin, The Mill Lane, Culdaff.

Funeral from her home on Thursday, January 3 at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff, followed by interment in the adjoining graveyard.

Peter McElhinney, Pine Ridge Cottage, Creevary Lower, Rathmullan

The death has occurred of Peter McElhinney, Pine Ridge Cottage, Creevary Lower, Rathmullan.

Remains reposing at his home.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, January 3 at 11am in St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan. Burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am.

Eileen McGeady (née McLaughlin) Magheroarty, Gortahork, formerly of Creeslough

The death has occurred of Eileen McGeady (née McLaughlin) Magheroarty, Gortahork, formerly of Gortnalake, Creeslough.

Reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 11.30am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, followed by burial in the adjacent cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the first responders' local branch, care of any family member.

