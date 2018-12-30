UPDATED: Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, December 30

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

The death has occurred of Moira Mallon, Main Street, Killybegs, Co. Donegal, peacefully in Killybegs Community Hospital.

Reposing at her daughter Patricia Faherty’s residence, Main Street, Killybegs until 11pm today and from 11am to 11pm on Monday. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to St Mary’s Church, Killybegs for 11am mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital c/o any family member or McBrearty Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Ena O’Doherty, (nee Maloney) formerly of Glencar, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal. Peacefully at St. Eunan’s Nursing home, Letterkenny.

Reposing at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny from 6pm-8pm on Tuesday. Funeral Mass on Wednesday in St. Mary’s Church, Killybegs at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery Killybegs. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to St Vincent Dr Paul c/o Mc Brearty Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital, of John Doherty, Corgary, Ballybofey.

His remains will repose at his late residence this Sunday evening from 6 pm.

Funeral leaving from there on Tuesday Jan 1st at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St.Mary’s, Church, Sessiaghoneill, at 11 am. with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family time please from 11 pm until 11 am. and on the morning of the funeral.

Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to the friends of Letterkenny University Hospital care of any family member.

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mitchell Watt of Carnone, Raphoe.

Funeral from there on Monday, 31st December at 12:30am for 1:00pm service in Carnone Presbyterian church at 1pm

Burial afterwards in the family plot in adjoining churchyard House private, family and friends welcome

Family time from 11pm to 11am

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Carnone Presbyterian Church or Cancer Research care of Gibson funeral directors Convoy

Annie Callaghan (née Hone), Ardnableask, Barnesmore, Donegal Town



The death has occurred at Donegal Community Hospital of Annie Callaghan (née Hone) Ardnableask, Barnesmore, Donegal Town.

Remains reposing at her son Tommy’s residence at Ardnableask, Barnesmore.

Wake from from 12 noon until 10pm on Sunday. Family time at all other times please.

Remains leaving the residence of her son Tommy at 10.30am on Monday for Funeral Mass in St Agatha’s Church, Clar at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

House private on morning of the funeral please.

The death has taken place at the Northwest Hospice of Robert Stinson, Ballymagroarty, Ballintra.

Reposing at his late residence on Sunday from 12 noon until 9pm. Funeral Service in Drumholm Parish Church on Monday at 2pm, followed by burial in Drumholm Graveyard.

House private on the morning of the funeral please.

