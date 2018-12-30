Deaths in Donegal, Sunday, December 30

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Annie Callaghan (née Hone), Ardnableask, Barnesmore, Donegal Town



The death has occurred at Donegal Community Hospital of Annie Callaghan (née Hone) Ardnableask, Barnesmore, Donegal Town.

Remains reposing at her son Tommy’s residence at Ardnableask, Barnesmore.

Wake from from 12 noon until 10pm on Sunday. Family time at all other times please.

Remains leaving the residence of her son Tommy at 10.30am on Monday for Funeral Mass in St Agatha’s Church, Clar at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

House private on morning of the funeral please.

Robert Stinson, Ballymagroarty, Ballintra

The death has taken place at the Northwest Hospice of Robert Stinson, Ballymagroarty, Ballintra.

Reposing at his late residence on Sunday from 12 noon until 9pm. Funeral Service in Drumholm Parish Church on Monday at 2pm, followed by burial in Drumholm Graveyard.

House private on the morning of the funeral please.

William Doherty, 616 Liscooley Villas, Castlefinn



The sudden death has occurred at his home of William Doherty, 616 Liscooley Villas, Castlefinn.

Funeral leaving McCool's Chapel of Rest, Ballybofey on Sunday, December 30 at 9.30am for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon, at 10am with interment afterwards in Castlefinn Churchyard.

Mitchell Watt of Carnone, Raphoe

The death occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mitchell Watt, Carnone, Raphoe.

Funeral from there on Monday, December 31 at 12.30pm for 1pm Service in Carnone Presbyterian Church at 1pm

Burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

House private, family and friends welcome.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Carnone Presbyterian Church or Cancer Research, care of Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Colm McCroary, Strabane, formerly of Drumbane, Doneyloop

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Colm McCroary, 1 Newtown Street, Strabane, formerly of Drumbane, Doneyloop.

Reposing at his home. Funeral leaving his home on Sunday, December 30, at 10.50am for Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Derry Road, Strabane at 11.30am.

Interment afterwards in St. Columba’s Cemetery, Doneyloop.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Alzheimers Society, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Maureen Sharkey, Belcruit, Kincasslagh

The death has taken place at her home of Maureen Sharkey, Belcruit, Kincasslagh.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 10am at St. Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member or Sean McGlynn, Funeral Director.

Dermot Gallagher, Roscanlon, Ballintra

The sudden death has taken place of Dermot Gallagher, Roscanlon, Ballintra.

Removal from his residence on Sunday for 11am Funeral Mass in St Brigid's Church, Ballintra, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private to family on Sunday morning please.

Evelynn Erskine, 3 Cruckarra, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Evelynn Erskine, 3 Cruckarra, Kilcar.

Remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral Mass in St Cartha's Church, Kilcar on Sunday at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.

