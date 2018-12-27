Deaths in Donegal, Thursday, December 27

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Mary B. Dowdican, Wardhouse, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Mary B. Dowdican, Wardhouse, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at the Rock Nursing Unit, Ballyshannon, in her 106th year. Reposing at the Rock Nursing Unit, Ballyshannon on Thursday morning from 10.30am with removal at 11.30am to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Tullaghan for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Finner Cemetery, Bundoran. House private. Enquiries to Conlan and Breslin Funeral Directors.

Patrick (Pat) Tierney, Swords, Dublin / Inver, Donegal

The death has occurred on December 25th, (peacefully) at Beaumont Hospital, of Patrick (Pat) Tierney, Swords, Dublin / Inver, Donegal.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Elizabeth, daughters Liz and Niamh, son Sean, family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Thursday evening (Dec. 27th) from 4 o'clock to 8 o'clock. Removal on Friday (Dec. 28th) morning to St. Cronan's Church, Brackenstown arriving for 10 o'clock Mass followed by funeral to Rolestown Cemetery.

Mary Ellen Gallagher, Ballygorman, Malin Head

The death has occurred of Mary Ellen Gallagher, Ballygorman, Malin Head at Mayo University Hospital

Funeral from her home on Friday at 10.30am to the Star of the Sea Church, Malan Head for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Lagg Cemetery, Malin.

Family time 11pm to 11am.

James Charlie Deeney, Uncle of Brian Charlie McLaughlin, Carngarrow, Glenvar

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of James Charlie Deeney, Uncle of Brian Charlie McLaughlin, Carngarrow, Glenvar.

Requiem Mass at St Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Glenvar on Thursday 27th at 12 noon with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o Dunleavy Funeral Directors.

Joe McDevitt, Clontallagh, Downings

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Joe McDevitt, Clontallagh, Downings.

Reposing at his son, Donal’s residence in Clontallagh.

Funeral from there on Friday going to St John the Baptist Church, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Fergal Toomey, Kerr’s Brae, Rathmullen

The death has taken place of Fergal Toomey, Kerr’s Brae, Rathmullen, son of Kathleen and the Late Eddie Toomey.

Remains reposing at his home.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullen.

Burial afterwards in Rathmullen Cemetery.

House private from 11pm to 11am.

Pascal Wells, Dooballagh, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Pascal Wells, Dooballagh, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Removal from there on Friday at 9.30am for 10am Funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Stuart Porter, Drunenan, St Johnston

The death has occurred of Stuart Porter, Drunenan, St Johnston.

His remains reposing at his niece, Joy Porter’s residence, Drunenan, St Johnston.

Funeral from there today, Thursday afternoon at 12.30pm going to St Johnston Presbyterian Church for 1pm Funeral Service, with burial afterwards in the family plot.

Amanda McGroary, 8 St Mary’s Park, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Amanda McGroary, 8 St Mary’s Park, Donegal Town. Funeral arrangements later.

Paddy Quigley, 289 Ard Mc Carron, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Paddy Quigley, 289 Ard Mc Carron, Ballybofey.

Funeral leaving his home this Thursday morning, December 27th at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, followed by interment in Stranorlar cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to the friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, C/o any family member.

Family time from 11pm until 10 am and on the morning of the funeral.

