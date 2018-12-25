Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday, December 25

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Sally Doherty, née McGinley formerly from Lismulladuff, Killygordon

- Amanda McGroary, 8 St Mary’s Park, Donegal Town

- Mick McCallig, Ballyloughlin, Bruckless

- Thomas Miller, 14 Rossdowney Gardens, Waterside formerly of Milltown, St Johnston

- Paddy Quigley, 289 Ard Mc Carron, Ballybofey

- Susan Arthur (née Mc Elhinney) late of Innisfail House, Coneyburrow Road, Lifford and formerly of Knockagarron, Convoy

The death has taken place of Sally Doherty, née McGinley formerly from Lismulladuff, Killygordon on Sunday, December 23.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest yesterday, Monday, December 24 at 2pm going to her sister Kathleen and Patrick Hegarty’s residence at Lettermakenny, Stranorlar.

Funeral from there at 11am on Wednesday, December 26 going to Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Church, Glenfin for 12 noon Funeral Mass.

Interment afterwards to St. Colmcille’s Church Cemetery, Fintown.

The death has occurred of Amanda McGroary, 8 St Mary’s Park, Donegal Town. Funeral arrangements later.

The death has occurred of Mick McCallig, Ballyloughlin, Bruckless, peacefully at Donegal Community Hospital.

Remains reposing at his residence on Christmas Day from 4 pm to 7 pm. Funeral mass on St. Stephen’s Day at 1.30 pm in the Church of St Joseph and St Conal, Bruckless with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. House private on the morning of the funeral.

The death has taken place at his home of Thomas Miller, 14 Rossdowney Gardens, Waterside formerly of Milltown, St Johnston.

Funeral from there on Wednesday afternoon, December 26th at 1.30pm followed by service in St Johnston Presbyterian Church, St Johnston with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

House strictly private.

Donations in lieu of flowers to St Johnston Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs Ruth Hay Funeral Director, 24A Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ.

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Paddy Quigley, 289 Ard Mc Carron, Ballybofey.

His remains will repose at his home this evening, Tuesday December 25th from 6pm.

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday morning, December 27th at 10.30am for requiem mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, followed by interment in Stranorlar cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to the friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, C/o any family member.

Family time from 11pm until 10 am and on the morning of the funeral.

The death has taken place of Susan Arthur (née Mc Elhinney) late of Innisfail House, Coneyburrow Road, Lifford and formerly of Knockagarron, Convoy.

Funeral leaving her son, John Arthur`s home, 70 Derry Road, Strabane, on Tuesday (December 25th) at 12.30p.m. to St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Brindley Manor Residents` Comfort Fund c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11p.m. to 11a.m.

