Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, December 24, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Sally Doherty, née McGinley formerly from Lismulladuff, Killygordon

- John Gallagher, Bruckless

- Manus Cannon, Dunlewey

- Brendan Geary, Ballinadee, Cork and Crossroads

Sally Doherty, née McGinley formerly from Lismulladuff, Killygordon

The death has taken place of Sally Doherty, née McGinley formerly from Lismulladuff, Killygordon on Sunday, December 23.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest on Monday, December 24 at 2pm going to her sister Kathleen and Patrick Hegarty’s residence at Lettermakenny, Stranorlar.

Funeral from there at 11am on Wednesday, December 26 going to Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Church, Glenfin for 12 noon Funeral Mass.

Interment afterwards to St. Colmcille’s Church Cemetery, Fintown.

John Gallagher, Carricknagore, Bruckless and Carrickfinn

The death has occurred of John Gallagher, Carricknagore, Bruckless and formerly of Carrickfinn.

Reposing at his residence from 11am to 11pm on Sunday and from 10am to 12noon on Monday. House private thereafter with removal at 1.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Killybegs for Funeral Mass at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Hospice, care of any family member.

Manus Cannon, Meenacrieve, Dunlewey

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Manus Cannon, Meenacrieve, Dunlewey.

His remains are reposing at his residence.

Funeral from there at 12.30pm on Monday for 1pm Funeral Mass in Christ the King Chapel, Gortahork.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary on Sunday night at 9pm.

House private after rosary until 10am.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Kieran Roarty Funeral Director.

One way system in operation with entry from the Dunlewey side.

Brendan Geary, Ballinadee, Cork and Crossroads

The death has occurred of Brendan Geary, Ballinadee, Cork and Crossroads.

Requiem Mass on Monday, December 24 at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.