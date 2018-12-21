Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, December 21, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Brendan Geary, Ballinadee, Cork and Crossroads

The death has occurred of Brendan Geary, Ballinadee, Cork and Crossroads.

Lying in repose at Gabriel and O'Donovan's Funeral Home, Bandon on Saturday evening from 5.30pm followed by Rosary at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, December 24 at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Pat Callaghan (Hall), Queensland, Australia and formally of Carndonagh

The recent death has taken place at Queensland, Australia of Pat Callaghan (Hall), Queensland, Australia and formally of Glack, Carndonagh.

Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, December 22 at 11am at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh with burial of ashes afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Shovlin, Gortnacart, Ardara and formerly of Glenties

The death has taken place of Michael Shovlin, Gortnacart, Ardara and formerly of Kilraine, Glenties.

His remains will be reposing at his residence this afternoon, Thursday December 20 from 2pm to 10pm and tomorrow, Friday December 21 from 11am to 10pm.

Funeral from there on Saturday, December 22 at 11.30am to The Church Of The Holy Family Ardara for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to The Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

There will be a one way system in operation to the wake house with entry only at Gornacart.

Annie Rooney, Kinnelargey Cottages, Downings

The death has taken place of Annie Rooney, Kinnelargey Cottages, Downings.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday to the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Ellen Duffy, Lally Charlie Harley of Annagry and Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place of Ellen Duffy, (Lally Charlie Harley) formerly of Annagry and Gaoth Dobhair.

Mother of John Dory, Stranorlar.

Her remains will repose in McGlynn’s Funeral Home this evening at 6pm until 7.30pm with removal afterwards to her late residence in Annagry.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen McVeigh, née McCarron, Drumany, Portsalon

The peaceful death has occurred of Kathleen McVeigh, née McCarron, Drumany, Portsalon.

Her remains will repose at St Columbas Church, Massmount from 7pm on Thursday evening.

Requiem Mass will be held on Friday, December 21 at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland c/o any family member.

Enquiries to McAteer Funeral Directors.

Sarah Scott née Alcorn Dublin and formerly of Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place of Sarah Scott née Alcorn Dublin and formally of Kilmacrennan Road Milford.

Reposing at the home of her daughter Betty McBride, Drumbern, Milford on Friday.

Funeral service in Betty’s house at 2pm on Saturday followed by interment in Milford Church of Ireland cemetery.

The house is strictly private family and friends welcome.

Paddy Coyle formerly of Rouskey, Dunamanagh

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Paddy Coyle formerly of Rouskey, Dunamanagh.

Removal from Quigley's Funeral Home, Strabane on Thursday, December 20 at 7pm to St Patrick's Church, Killenagh, Dunamanagh.

Requiem Mass on Friday, December 21 at 10am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael McDaid

The death has taken place in Nazerath House, Fahan of Michael McDaid.

Remains will repose at his brother Liam and sister in law Teresa’s residence, Cottage Bar, Lower Main Street, Buncrana from 5pm this evening, Wednesday, December 19.

Funeral from there on Friday morning, December 21 at 9.30am going to St Mary’s Oratory for 10am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Cockhill cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Florence Patton, Carn, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Florence Patton, Carn, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral leaving her home on Friday, December 21 at 1.20pm for Service at 2pm in St. Anne's Parish Church, Monellan, Crossroads, Killygordon with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to MS society care of any family member.

Family time from 11pm until 10am.

Richard Blackburn, 41 Cathedral Hill, Raphoe and formerly of Birmingham

The death has taken place of Richard Blackburn, 41 Cathedral Hill, Raphoe and formerly of Birmingham, England.

His remains will repose at Gibson’s Funeral Home, Convoy on Thursday, December 20 from 6pm to 10pm.

Funeral from there on Friday, December 21 at 1.30pm for service in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Raphoe at 2pm, followed by burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

Rosaleen Mc Guinness, Tyrone, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Rosaleen Mc Guinness, Tyrone, Killybegs.

Reposing at her late residence with removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to St. Mary’s Church Killybegs for 11 o'clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to the day centre Killybegs Community Hospital. House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Helen McLaughlin Craig, Carrickmaquigley, Redcastle

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Helen McLaughlin Craig, Carrickmaquigley, Redcastle.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Wednesday evening at 6pm going to her home.

Funeral from there on Friday at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Columba's Church, Drung followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only or if desired donations in lieu to The Onocology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Liam Collins Funeral Director any family member.

Margaret Breslin, St Finian's Park, Moville

The death has taken place at her residence of Margaret Breslin, St Finian's Park, Moville.

Funeral from there on Friday at 1.30pm for 2pm Requiem Mass in St Pius X Church, Moville followed by burial in Ballybrack cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

All enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral Director.

Maureen Thomas, Mullinalamphrey, Barnesmore, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Maureen Thomas, Mullinalamphrey, Barnesmore, Donegal Town in Scotland.

Remains arriving to St Agatha’s Church Clar for 8pm on Thursday. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. House private please.

Paddy Fenny McBride, Larganreagh, Downings

The death has taken place of Paddy Fenny McBride, Larganreagh, Downings.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday going to the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in Lieu if desired to St Luke’s Hospital c/o any family member.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.