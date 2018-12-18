Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, December 18, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Maureen Thomas, Mullinalamphrey, Barnesmore, Donegal Town

- Philomena Batute, 5 Dinglei Coush, West End, Bundoran

- Paddy Fenny McBride, Larganreagh, Downings

- Jamesie Doherty of James Doherty Bus Hire, Keelogs, Churchill

- Hugh McCaffrey, Tullydonnell, Convoy

- Mervyn Orr, 3 Mill Park, Carrigans

- James Friel, Gortnatra, Kerrykeel

- John Chambers, Dunwiley, Stranorlar

- Susan Coyle née Carlin, Castlethird, Carrigans

- Teresa McCauley of Drung, Quigley’s Point

- Brendan McDermott, Ballymacarthur, Greencastle

- Mary Jane (May) Long, Mullanboy, Castlefin

- Robbie Hamilton, Mulantyboyle, Glenties

- Teresa Sweeney, Tir Chonaill Street, Donegal Town

Irvine Curran, Keeldrum, Gortahork

The death has occurred of Irvine Curran, Keeldrum, Gortahork.

Her remains will Repose at Christ the King Church, Gortahork on Tuesday, December 18 from 6pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, the 19, at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Maureen Thomas, Mullinalamphrey, Barnesmore, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Maureen Thomas, Mullinalamphrey, Barnesmore, Donegal Town in Scotland. Remains arriving to St Agatha’s Church Clar for 8pm on Thursday. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. House private please.

Philomena Batute, 5 Dinglei Coush, West End, Bundoran

The death has taken place of Philomena Batute, 5 Dinglei Coush, West End, Bundoran. Reposing at the Rock Nursing Home on Wednesday from 4pm to 6pm. Removal at 6:30pm to arrive at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church Bundoran for reception Prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am with interment in Bruckless Cemetery arriving at approximately 1pm. House strictly private please. Enquiries to John Mulreany Funeral services Bundoran on 071 9841547.

Paddy Fenny McBride, Larganreagh, Downings

The death has taken place of Paddy Fenny McBride, Larganreagh, Downings.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday going to the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in Lieu if desired to St Luke’s Hospital c/o any family member.

Sadie McLaughlin, Leathardan, Rathmullan

The death has taken has taken place of Sadie McLaughlin, Leathardan, Rathmullan.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullen.

Burial afterwards in Rathmullen cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Áras Ui Dhomhnaill Patient’s Comfort Fund c/o Sweeney’s Funeral Directors or any family member.

Jamesie Doherty of James Doherty Bus Hire, Keelogs, Churchill

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Jamesie Doherty of James Doherty Bus Hire, Keelogs, Churchill.

Remains will be reposing at this late residence from 5pm on Tuesday evening.

Requiem Mass in St Colmcille’s Church, Glendowan at 12pm on Thursday followed by burial in Conwell cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice c/o Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director.

Hugh McCaffrey, Tullydonnell, Convoy

The death has taken place of Hugh McCaffrey, Tullydonnell, Convoy.

His remains will repose at his late residence from 7pm this evening.

House private from 11pm to 11am

Funeral leaving there on Thursday, December 20 at 9.40am for 10am Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Convoy.

Burial afterwards in the family plot in the new cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Barnes View Ward, St Joseph’s Hospital c/o Terence McClintock Funeral Director or any family member.

Mervyn Orr, 3 Mill Park, Carrigans

The tragic death has taken place of Mervyn Orr, 3 Mill Park, Carrigans.

His remains will repose at his residence from 7pm on Tuesday, December 18.

Funeral from there on Thursday, December 20 at 1.30pm for Service at Killea Parish Church at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family time from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

James Friel, Gortnatra, Kerrykeel

The death has occurred of James Friel, Gortnatra, Kerrykeel.

Reposing at the home of his mother Margaret Friel, Gortnatra, Kerrykeel, from 2pm on Wednesday, December 19. Requiem Mass will be held in St. Columba's Church, Massmount at 3pm on Thursday, December 20 followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Féileacáin (Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Association of Ireland) http://www.feileacain.ie or Sands Lothians (Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Society) www.sands-lothians.org.uk c/o any family member.

House private please on the day of the funeral after 1pm.

John Chambers, Dunwiley, Stranorlar

The sudden death has occurred of John Chambers, Dunwiley, Stranorlar.

Remains reposing at his home on Tuesday, December 18 from 3pm.

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday, December 20 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary, Immaculate, Stranorlar, with interment afterwards in Stranorlar cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Susan Coyle née Carlin, Castlethird, Carrigans

The death has taken place of Susan Coyle née Carlin, Castlethird, Carrigans.

Removal from the Arch View Lodge Nursing Home, Drumany, Letterkenny at 1pm going to her son, Seamus’s residence, Castlethird, Carrigans.

Funeral from there on Thursday, December 20 at 10.15am going to St. Baithin’s Church, St Johnston for 11am Funeral Mass with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Teresa McCauley of Drung, Quigley’s Point

The death has taken place of Teresa McCauley of Drung, Quigley’s Point.

Reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Wednesday, December 19 at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Columbas Church, Drung, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

All enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral Director.

Brendan McDermott, Ballymacarthur, Greencastle

The death has taken place of Brendan McDermott, Ballymacarthur, Greencastle.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from his home on Wednesday, December 19 at 1.15pm for 2pm Requiem Mass in St. Marys’ Church, Ballybrack, followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Or if desired donations in lieu of flowers and mass cards to the Irish Cancer Society and the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

Charlie Morning, Tyrladen, Glenvar

The death has occurred in Áras Uí Dhomhnaill, Milford of Charlie Morning, Tyrladen, Glenvar.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

All enquiries to Dunleavy Undertakers

Mary Jane (May) Long, Mullanboy, Castlefin

The death has taken place at her residence of Mary Jane (May) Long, Mullanboy, Castlefin.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Funeral Service on Wednesday, December 19 in Alt Presbyterian Church at 1pm.

Burial in the adjoining Graveyard.

Robbie Hamilton, Mulantyboyle, Glenties

The death has taken place of Robbie Hamilton, Mulantyboyle, Glenties. Remains reposing at the Long Family residence. Funeral service on Wednesday afternoon at 2pm in Glenties Church Of Ireland, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time on Tuesday morning please.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to The Glenties Parish Church, c/o any family member.

Teresa Sweeney, Tir Chonaill Street, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Teresa Sweeney, Tir Chonaill Street, Donegal Town.

Remains reposing at her late residence in Tir Chonaill Street from 5pm until 10pm this evening and tomorrow Tuesday from 2pm until 10pm.

Removal from her residence at 9:30 for 10am Mass in St Mary’s Church Killymard on Wednesday with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

