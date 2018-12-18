Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday morning, December 18, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

James Friel, Gortnatra, Kerrykeel

The death has occurred of James Friel, Gortnatra, Kerrykeel.

Reposing at the home of his mother Margaret Friel, Gortnatra, Kerrykeel, from 2pm on Wednesday, December 19. Requiem Mass will be held in St. Columba's Church, Massmount at 3pm on Thursday, December 20 followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Féileacáin (Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Association of Ireland) http://www.feileacain.ie or Sands Lothians (Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Society) www.sands-lothians.org.uk c/o any family member.

House private please on the day of the funeral after 1pm.

John Chambers, Dunwiley, Stranorlar

The sudden death has occurred of John Chambers, Dunwiley, Stranorlar.

Remains reposing at his home on Tuesday, December 18 from 3pm.

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday December 20 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary, Immaculate, Stranorlar, with interment afterwards in Stranorlar cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Susan Coyle née Carlin, Castlethird, Carrigans

The death has taken place of Susan Coyle née Carlin, Castlethird, Carrigans.

Removal from the Arch View Lodge Nursing Home, Drumany, Letterkenny at 1pm going to her son, Seamus’s residence, Castlethird, Carrigans.

Funeral from there on Thursday, December 20 at 10.15am going to St. Baithin’s Church, St Johnston for 11am Funeral Mass with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Teresa McCauley of Drung, Quigley’s Point

The death has taken place of Teresa McCauley of Drung, Quigley’s Point.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Monday, December 17 at 3pm, going to her home.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, December 19 at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Columbas Church, Drung, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

All enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral Director.

Brendan McDermott, Ballymacarthur, Greencastle

The death has taken place of Brendan McDermott, Ballymacarthur, Greencastle.

His remains will repose at his home this evening from 8.30pm.

Funeral from his home on Wednesday, December 19 at 1.15pm for 2pm Requiem Mass in St. Marys’ Church, Ballybrack, followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Or if desired donations in lieu of flowers and mass cards to the Irish Cancer Society and the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

Charlie Morning, Tyrladen, Glenvar

The death has occurred in Áras Uí Dhomhnaill, Milford of Charlie Morning, Tyrladen, Glenvar.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

All enquiries to Dunleavy Undertakers

Mary Jane (May) Long, Mullanboy, Castlefin

The peaceful death has taken place at her residence of Mary Jane (May) Long, Mullanboy, Castlefin.

Remains reposing at her home from on Monday, December 17 from 8pm.

Funeral Service on Wednesday, December 19 in Alt Presbyterian Church at 1pm.

Burial in the adjoining Graveyard.

Robbie Hamilton, Mulantyboyle, Glenties

The death has taken place of Robbie Hamilton, Mulantyboyle, Glenties. Remains reposing at the Long Family residence. Funeral service on Wednesday afternoon at 2pm in Glenties Church Of Ireland, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time on Tuesday morning please.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to The Glenties Parish Church, c/o any family member.

Birdie Sims, née Doherty, Limerick City and Lifford

The death has occurred of Birdie Sims, née Doherty, Wolfe Tone Street, Limerick City, Limerick and Lifford, Donegal.

Reposing Monday, December 17 at Cross' Funeral Home Gerald Griffin Street, from 4:30pm to 6pm followed by removal to Corpus Christi Church, Moyross. Requiem Mass, Tuesday at 10:30am followed by cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, Co Clare.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to, Milford Care Centre.

Teresa Sweeney, Tir Chonaill Street, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Teresa Sweeney, Tir Chonaill Street, Donegal Town.

Remains reposing at her late residence in Tir Chonaill Street from 5pm until 10pm this evening and tomorrow Tuesday from 2pm until 10pm.

Removal from her residence at 9:30 for 10am Mass in St Mary’s Church Killymard on Wednesday with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Eileen Green, Cashel, Gleneely

The death has taken place of Eileen Green, Cashel, Gleneely.

Removal from Collins’ funeral premises, Culdaff this evening at 8pm going to her home.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Nazareth House Patients Comfort Fund, Fahan c/o Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

Dr. Kevin McDaid, Kilkenny, Cork and Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Dr. Kevin McDaid, Ashfield, Old Golf Links Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny; Skibbereen, Cork and Letterkenny.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home in Kilkenny City from 5pm on Monday with Funeral Prayers at 6pm followed by removal to Church of Most Holy Trinity, Dunmore, Kilkenny.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Amanda McGroary, 8 St Mary’s Park, Donegal Town

The death has taken place of Amanda McGroary, 8 St Mary’s Park, Donegal Town.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Eddie Sharkey, Fairhill, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Eddie Sharkey, Fairhill, Dungloe.

His remains are reposing at his sister Aggie’s house at Fairhill.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe.

Interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

