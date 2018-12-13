Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, December 13, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Donal Noone, St Colmcille's Village, Clonmany and formally of Culdaff

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Donal Noone, St Colmcille's Village, Clonmany and formally of Dein, Culdaff.

His remains will repose at St Colmcille's Village Oratory, Clonmany from 2.20pm on Thursday.

Funeral leaving from there on Saturday, December 15 at 10am going to St Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff for Reqiuem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to St Colmcille's Village c/o Comiskey Funeral Directors

Oratory Private please from 10pm to 11am.

Teresa Hands, Caravan Road, Dungloe

The death has taken place in Áras, Gaoth Dobhair of Teresa Hands, Caravan Road, Dungloe.

Her remains are reposing at her daughter, Anne’s house on Thursday morning from 10am and rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral on Saturday morning at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Anne Weir née Boyle, Inch Island

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Anne Weir née Boyle, Inch Island.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Wednesday, December 12 at 4pm going to her home at Aught Ture, Muff.

Funeral from there on Saturday, December 15 at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Iskaheen followed by burial in Greenbank burial ground.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only or if desired; donations in lieu to the Foyle Hospice, Cullmore Road, Derry c/o Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

Kathleen Floyd, Drennan, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny of Kathleen Floyd, Drennan, Ballybofey.

Her remains are reposing at her home from 7pm on Wednesday, December 12.

Funeral leaving her home on Friday morning, December 14 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill at 11am with internment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member.

House private to family and close friends, at the request of the deceased.

Myles Murphy, Arranmore Island

The death has occurred at St. James Hospital, Dublin, of Myles Murphy of Arranmore Island.

His remains will repose in McGlynn’s Funeral Home, Dungloe on Thursday, December 13 from 2pm – 6pm.

Removal from there on Friday morning, December 14 at 9.20am for 10am ferry going to the Church in Arranmore Island for 11am Requiem Mass with interment afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to I.C.U., St. James Hospital, Dublin, c/o any family member or Sean McGlynn, Funeral Director.

Barney Mulhern, Glasserchoo, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Barney Mulhern, Glasserchoo, Gaoth Dobhair.

Wake will commence at his residence from 5pm on Wednesday, December 12.

Funeral mass on Friday, December 14 at 11am in Christ the King Church, Gortahork.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 10pm.

House private from 11pm to 10am.

Patrick Ferry, Iniskill, Rathmullan

The death has taken place of Patrick Ferry, Iniskill, Rathmullan.

Remains reposing at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny.

Viewing on Wednesday from 5pm to 6pm followed by removal to St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullen arriving at 7pm for rosary and to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am and burial afterwards in Rathmullen Cemetery.

Adrienne Kearns née Hannigan 10 Hillview Grove, Lismonaghan, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Adrienne Kearns née Hannigan 10 Hillview Grove, Lismonaghan, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Removal from there at 2pm on Thursday, December 13 going to the Silver Tassie, Ramelton Road for Humanist Celebration of her life at 3pm followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 12 noon on Friday 14.

Family flowers only please. Donations in Lieu if desired to the Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director Stoney Arch Letterkenny.

Colm McCafferty, Bundoran and Mulnagoad, Pettigo

The death has occurred of Colm McCafferty, Ozanam House, Bundoran and Mulnagoad, Pettigo. Remains will be reposing at the Sheil Hospital from 4pm on Wednesday evening with removal at 5pm to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Pettigo at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 10am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Annie Cheatley née McKnight, Knockbrack, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Annie Cheatley née McKnight, Knockbrack, Letterkenny.

Reposing at her home.

Funeral Service at 2pm on Thursday, December 13 in Raphoe Presbyterian Church.

Interment after in the adjoining Churchyard.

House private please at the request of the deceased. Family flowers only.

Donations in lieu if desired to the Intensive Care Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Michael Joseph Dunnion, Birmingham and formerly Corefrin, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at his residence in Birmingham, England, of Michael Joseph Dunnion, formerly Corefrin, Ballybofey.

Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday morning, December 13 in Olton Friary, 168 St.Bernards Road, Solihull B92 7BL at 9.15am, with interment immediately afterwards at Widney Manor Cemetery, Widney Manor Road, Bently Heath, Solihull B93 9AA.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired,to Parkinsons or Cancer Society care of Mrs.Brigid Dowds, Knock, Ballybofey.

The Month Mind Mass will take place in St Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey, on Saturday, January 5 at 8pm.

