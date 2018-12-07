Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, December 7, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Freda Ryan (née Patton) Meath and formerly of Convoy

The death has occurred of Freda Ryan (née Patton) Mosney Road, Julianstown, Meath and formerly of Convoy.

Reposing at her home from 3pm until 8pm on Saturday. Removal on Sunday morning at 9.30am arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Stamullen for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in The Old Cemetery, Convoy arriving for approximately 2.30pm. House private on Sunday morning.

Mary McBreeen, Ballinteer, Dublin and formerly of Louth and Donegal

The death has occurred of Mary McBreeen, Ballinteer, Dublin and formerly of Louth and Donegal.

Her remains will repose in Fanagan’s Funeral Home, Dundrum on Monday, December 10, from 3pm to 5pm. Funeral Mass will take place in St. Attracta’s Oratory, Meadowbrook at 10am on Tuesday, December 11, followed by burial at Shanganagh Cemetery.

Nellie Boyle, Moyra, Falcarragh

The death has taken place of Nellie Boyle, Moyra, Falcarragh

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, December 8, at 12 noon in St. Finian’s Church, Falcarragh.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary nightly at 9pm.

House is private on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice care of any family member or Carton Undertakers Falcarragh.

Eugene Doolin, Gortahork and formerly Churchtown, Dublin 14

The death has taken place at Lakehouse Nursing Home, Portnablagh of Eugene Doolin, formerly 28 Oakdown Road, Churchtown, Dublin 14.

Viewing this evening (Friday) at the Lakehouse Nursing Home from 6pm to 8pm.

His remains will leave the Lakehouse Nursing Home on Saturday, December 8 at 12.15pm to arrive at Christ the King Church, Gortahork, for funeral Mass at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Lakehouse Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Harkin Funeral Directors, Creeslough.

Neil Clafferty, Cleagh, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Beech Hill Nursing Home, Buncrana of Neil Clafferty, Cleagh, Clonmany.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday morning, December 8 at 11am going to St. Mary’s Church, Clonmany, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu, if desired, to Beech Hill Nursing Home c/o McFeely Funeral Directors or any family member.

Family time from 10pm to 10am.

Pablo Orlando Ruata, Garrison, Iskaheen, Muff

The death has occurred of Pablo Orlando Ruata Garrison, Iskaheen, Muff.

His remains will be reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home on Friday, December 7 with viewing from 6pm to 9pm.

Removal Saturday, December 8 at 12 noon to St Patrick's Church, Iskaheen for Requiem Mass at 1pm followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers onlym donations, if desired, to Aware Donegal c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Brigid Brogan, Tullynaha, Letterbarrow

The death has occurred of Brigid Brogan, Tullynaha, Letterbarrow.

Remains will be reposing at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles on Friday from 2pm until removal at 8pm, going to the Church of the Holy Redeemer, Drimarone, to arrive at 8.30pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 2pm with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Ian Jamison, 18 Cranna View, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Ian Jamison, 18 Cranna View, Buncrana.

Removal from McLaughlin’s Funeral home took place on Thursday evening to his late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday, December 8 at 10.20am, going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am

Eileen Prendergast, Malahide and formerly of Clonmany and Birmingham

The death has occurred of Eileen Prendergast, Malahide and formerly of Clonmany and Birmingham, England.

Reposing in Stafford's Funeral Home, Strand Road, Portmarnock on Friday, December 7, from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Seabury, Malahide on Saturday morning for 10.30am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery.

Brid Bonner, née McGlynn, Reelin Bridge, Glenfin

The death has occurred of Brid Bonner, née McGlynn, Reelin Bridge, Glenfin.

Reposing at her home. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, December 8 at 11am in Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

Dorothy McGloin, Tirconaill House, East End, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Dorothy McGloin, Tirconaill House, East End Bundoran.

Removal from her late residence on Friday evening at 6.30pm to arrive at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran, for reception prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 12 noon.

Interment will take place afterwards in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Bundoran. House private please.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Irish Motor Neuron Association and the North West Hospice, C/o of any family member or John Mulreany Funeral Services Bundoran.

