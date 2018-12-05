Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday, December 5

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Dorothy McGloin, Tirconaill House, East End, Bundoran

- John Gallagher, Croaghlin, Killybegs

- Noel Quigley, Clonblosk, Buncrana and formally Derry

- Patsy Kelly, Convoy

- Leo Cullen, Glencar Irish, Letterkenny

- Bridie Sweeney, Ardveen, Crolly

- Jane Crane, Dunlewey

- Georgie Murray, Fintra Road, Killybegs

- Patricia Reidy née McGonigle, Lower Drumaweir, Greencastle

Dorothy McGloin, Tirconaill House, East End, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Dorothy McGloin Tirconaill House East End Bundoran Co. Donegal.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

Enquiries to John Mulreany Funeral Services Bundoran on 0719841547. House Private please.

John Gallagher, Croaghlin, Killybegs

The death has occurred of John Gallagher, Croaghlin, Killybegs. Remains reposing at his brother Martin’s residence from 4pm to 11pm today, Wednesday.

Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to St. Mary’s Church, Killybegs, for 11am funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Irish Kidney Foundation. Family home strictly private please.

Noel Quigley, Clonblosk, Buncrana, formally Derry



The death has taken place at the Foyle Hospice of Noel Quigley, Clonblosk, Buncrana and formally Derry.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral on Thursday leaving his home at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 11.30am.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired to the Foyle Hospice c/o any family member or Murphy’s Funeral Directors

Patsy Kelly, Convoy

The death has taken place of Patsy Kelly, Maghercorn, Convoy. Reposing at the residence of his sister, Anne Rowan, Drumkeen.

Funeral leaving there today, Wednesday at 10.15am for 11am Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church Convoy and burial afterwards in the old cemetery, Convoy.

House private from 11pm to 11am.

Leo Cullen, Glencar Irish, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Leo Cullen, Glencar Irish, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Funeral Mass today, Wednesday at 12 noon in St Eunan’s Cathedral with burial afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the Funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in Lieu to Lifford Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Jim McGlynn Funeral Director Glencar.

Bridie Sweeney, Ardveen, Crolly

The death has occurred of Bridie Sweeney, Ardveen, Crolly.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Jane Crane, Dunlewey

The unexpected death has taken place of Jane Crane, Dunlewey.

A private cremation will take place.

Enquiries to McAteer Funeral Directors; 074 9152712

Georgie Murray, Fintra Road, Killybegs

The death has taken place of Georgie Murray, Fintra Road, Killybegs. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to St. Mary’s Church Killybegs for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family time on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please.

Patricia Reidy née McGonigle, Lower Drumaweir, Greencastle

The death has taken place of Patricia Reidy née McGonigle, Lower Drumaweir, Greencastle.

Funeral from her home on Wednesday at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

House Private on the morning of the funeral.

Donations in Lieu of flowers if desired to The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland c/o any family member or Liam Collins Funeral Director.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.