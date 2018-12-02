Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, December 2, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Vincent Campbell, Meenahalla , Glenties

The death has taken place of Vincent Campbell, Meenahalla, Glenties.

Removal from Shovlin’s Funeral home, Sandfield, Ardara today Sunday at 5pm going to his late residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday afternoon going to St Connell’s Church, Glenties for Requiem Mass at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Rosary each night at 10pm.

Family time from 11pm until 11am this evening Sunday the 2nd Dec and family time from 11pm until 12 noon on the day of the funeral.

Traffic system in place enter from Mill Road and exit at Mullanmore.

Colm Melly, 1 Glenbrook, Loughcrillan Road, Glenties

The death has taken place of Colm Melly, 1 Glenbrook, Loughcrillan Road, Glenties.

His remains will repose at his home from 5pm today Sunday 2nd December.

Removal from there on Tuesday morning 4th December to St Connells Church, Glenties for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Rosary each night at 9pm.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Enquiries to James McGuinness & Sons, Funeral Directors, Main Street, Glenties.

Mary Diamond née Hone 36 Melmount Gardens, Strabane and formerly of Finadoose, Donegal Town

The death has taken place December 1st, 2018 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Mary Diamond née Hone 36 Melmount Gardens, Strabane and formerly of Finadoose, Donegal Town.

Reposing at her home today Sunday 2nd December from 6pm.

Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday 4th December at 9.25am for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to St Vincent de Paul c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11pm to 2pm.

Sadie McGonigle, Cloontagh, Clonmany

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Sadie McGonigle, Cloontagh, Clonmany.

Removal from the hospice earlier today Sunday at 3.30pm going to her late residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday 4th December at 10.20am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o Comiskey Funeral Director.

House private please from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Paddy Duffy, Drumaweir, Greencastle

The sudden death has taken place at his home of Paddy Duffy, Drumaweir, Greencastle.

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral from there on Monday, December 3rd at 10.15 a.m. for 11 a.m. Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Ballybrack, followed by burial in adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only donations to Croí heart and chest foundation c/o Liam Collins or any family member.

All enquiries to Liam Collins, Funeral Director.

Ellen Gaffney, (known as Nellie), Wardhouse, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Ellen Gaffney, (known as Nellie), Wardhouse, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon. Reposing at the Sheil Hospital Mortuary on Monday evening from 5pm with removal at 6.15pm to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Tullaghan for reception prayers at 7pm.

Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday at 11am, burial afterwards in St. Aidan’s Cemetery , Kinlough. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to the Sheil Hospital Patients Comfort Fund, c/o Conlan and Breslin Funeral Directors on 086 249 2036. Both the Gaffeny residence and the Sheerin residence in Wardhouse, Tullaghan are private please.

Joe Doherty, Ballyboe, Ture, Muff

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Joe Doherty, Ballyboe, Ture, Muff.

Funeral from his home on Tuesday at 10:15am for 11 o’clock requiem mass in St. Patrick’s church, Iskaheen followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

All enquiries to Liam Collins, Funeral Director.

Liam Duffy, formerly of Inishfree Island

The death has occurred in Tralee, Co. Kerry, of Liam Duffy, formerly of Inishfree Island.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11 a.m. in St.Mary and Brendan’s Church, Tralee, with interment in the local Cemetery.

Mary Gibson, Milean, Drumbarnett, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Gibson, Milean, Drumbarnett, Manorcunningham.

Remains reposing at her home.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am in All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

