Deaths in Donegal, Sunday, December 2, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- John McGahern, Coolcholly, Donegal Road, Ballyshannon

- Paddy Duffy, Drumaweir, Greencastle

- Josephine Gallagher, Carrickmagrath, Ballybofey

- Joe Molloy, Dawros Bay House, Portnoo, formerly of Leaconnell, Ardara

- Anthony 'Manty' McLaughlin, River Row, Moville

- Ellen Gaffney, (known as Nellie), Wardhouse, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim

- Joe Doherty, Ballyboe, Ture, Muff

- Liam Duffy, formerly of Inishfree Island

- Josephine Gallagher, Carrickmagrath, Ballybofey

- Mary Gibson, Milean, Drumbarnett, Manorcunningham

John McGahern, Coolcholly, Donegal Road, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of John McGahern, Coolcholly, Donegal Road, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal.

Funeral to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon, for 11am Mass of the Resurrection today with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Parkinson’s Society and Pallative Care Team c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon, or any family member. House private to family this morning please.

Paddy Duffy, Drumaweir, Greencastle

The sudden death has taken place at his home of Paddy Duffy, Drumaweir, Greencastle.

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral from there on Monday, December 3rd at 10.15 a.m. for 11 a.m. Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Ballybrack, followed by burial in adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only donations to Croí heart and chest foundation c/o Liam Collins or any family member.

All enquiries to Liam Collins, Funeral Director.

Josephine Gallagher, Carrickmagrath, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Josephine Gallagher, Carrickmagrath, Ballybofey.

Funeral Leaving her home on Sunday, December 2 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St.Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill at 11 am, with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers,if so desired,to the Donegal Hospice, care of any family member.

The House is Private at the request of the deceased.

Joe Molloy, Dawros Bay House, Portnoo, formerly of Leaconnell, Ardara

The death has occurred of Joe Molloy, proprietor of Dawros Bay House, Rosbeg, Portnoo and formerly of Leaconnell, Ardara.

Funeral from his late residence on Sunday 2nd December at 1.20 p.m. for Mass at 2 p.m. in St. Conal’s Church, Kilclooney.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard

Ellen Gaffney, (known as Nellie), Wardhouse, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Ellen Gaffney, (known as Nellie), Wardhouse, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon. Reposing at the Sheil Hospital Mortuary on Monday evening from 5pm with removal at 6.15pm to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Tullaghan for reception prayers at 7pm.

Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday at 11am, burial afterwards in St. Aidan’s Cemetery , Kinlough. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to the Sheil Hospital Patients Comfort Fund, c/o Conlan and Breslin Funeral Directors on 086 249 2036. Both the Gaffeny residence and the Sheerin residence in Wardhouse, Tullaghan are private please.

Joe Doherty, Ballyboe, Ture, Muff

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Joe Doherty, Ballyboe, Ture, Muff.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny today (Saturday) at 4.30pm going to his home.

Funeral from his home on Tuesday at 10:15am for 11 o’clock requiem mass in St. Patrick’s church, Iskaheen followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

All enquiries to Liam Collins, Funeral Director.

Liam Duffy, formerly of Inishfree Island

The death has occurred in Tralee, Co. Kerry, of Liam Duffy, formerly of Inishfree Island. His remains will repose at Glasure Funeral Home in Tralee with viewing on Sunday from 3 – 5 p.m.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11 a.m. in St.Mary and Brendan’s Church, Tralee, with interment in the local Cemetery.

Josephine Gallagher, Carrickmagrath, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Josephine Gallagher, Carrickmagrath, Ballybofey. Funeral leaving her home on Sunday, December 2nd at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill at 11 am, with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice, care of any family member. The house is private at the request of the deceased.

Mary Gibson, Milean, Drumbarnett, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Gibson, Milean, Drumbarnett, Manorcunningham.

Remains reposing at her home.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am in All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.