Deaths in Donegal, Saturday, December 1, 2018

Paddy Duffy, Drumaweir, Greencastle

The sudden death has taken place at his home of Paddy Duffy, Drumaweir, Greencastle.

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral from there on Monday, December 3rd at 10.15 a.m. for 11 a.m. Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Ballybrack, followed by burial in adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only donations to Croí heart and chest foundation c/o Liam Collins or any family member.

All enquiries to Liam Collins, Funeral Director.

Josephine Gallagher, Carrickmagrath, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Josephine Gallagher, Carrickmagrath, Ballybofey.

Funeral Leaving her home on Sunday, December 2 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St.Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill at 11 am, with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers,if so desired,to the Donegal Hospice, care of any family member.

The House is Private at the request of the deceased.

Joe Molloy, Dawros Bay House, Portnoo, formerly of Leaconnell, Ardara

The death has occurred of Joe Molloy, proprietor of Dawros Bay House, Rosbeg, Portnoo and formerly of Leaconnell, Ardara.

Joe’s remains will repose at his late residence from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, December 1.

Funeral from his late residence on Sunday 2nd December at 1.20 p.m. for Mass at 2 p.m. in St. Conal’s Church, Kilclooney.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Jim Colton, 23 Termon Villas, Pettigo, Co. Donegal

The death has taken place of Jim Colton, 23 Termon Villas, Pettigo peacefully at North West Hospice, Sligo.

Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am from his son Declan’s house at 33 Inisclin Road, Tullyhommon, Pettigo, to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Lettercran for requiem Mass at 11.00am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please this Saturday morning.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to North West Hospice, Sligo c/o any family member.

Rose Hegarty, Calhame, Mountain Top, Letterkenny

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Rose Hegarty, Calhame, Mountain Top, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her home.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny.

Burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery. Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the the Donegal Hospice c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

Nellie McKinney, Terhohill, Glenagannon, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at her home of Nellie McKinney, Terhohill, Glenagannon, Carndonagh.

Funeral leaving her home on Saturday at 10.15am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Carndonagh Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o Kellys Funeral Directors Carndonagh.

David Clancy, Agharroo, Tullaghan, Leitrim / Letterkenny

The death has occurred of David Clancy, Agharroo, Tullaghan and Letterkenny, at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Removal on Saturday morning (house private this morning) to arrive at St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery, Kinlough.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to S.T.O.P. care of McGloin Undertakers.

Please note a one way system will operate to the wake house entry at Creamery Road, Kinlough and exit via Tullaghan.

Maurice Friel, Glasnevin, Dublin, Straffan, Kildare and Gweedore

The death has occurred of Maurice Friel, Glasnevin, Dublin, Straffan, Kildare and Gweedore, Donegal, (suddenly), at home, Maurice, beloved husband of the late Christine and dear father of Padraig, Eunice, Niamh, Maurice and Christine; Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, son-in-law Anthony, daughters-in-law Ann and Lauren, sister, grandchildren Jim, Sam and Jenny, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Removal on Saturday from his home at Lunniagh to St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg arriving for 12.00 noon Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Magheragallon Cemetery, Derrybeg. Enquiries to Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Directors, Straffan Village, Ph: 01 4555121.

Anthony 'Manty' McLaughlin, River Row, Moville

The sudden death has taken place at his residence of Anthony'Manty' McLaughlin of River Row, Moville.

Funeral from his residence on Saturday, December 1sat 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Pius X Church Moville followed by burial in Ballybrack Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Irish Kidney Association c/o Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

Helena Mary (Mamie) Connolly (née Tourish) 7 Laurel Drive, Strabane and formerly of Lifford

The death has taken place (November 29) at Altnagelvin Hospital of Helena Mary (Mamie) Connolly (née Tourish) 7 Laurel Drive, Strabane and formerly of Lifford.

Beloved wife of Tony, much loved mother of Martin, Ann, Regina, Eddie and Stephen and sister of Philomena, Irene and the late Peggy, Colman and Martin. Reposing at her home on Thursday (November 29th) from 7.30p.m.

Funeral leaving her home on Saturday (December 1) at 9.30a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to Chest, Heart & Stroke.

Ellen Gaffney, (known as Nellie), Wardhouse, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Ellen Gaffney, (known as Nellie), Wardhouse, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon. Reposing at the Sheil Hospital Mortuary on Monday evening from 5pm with removal at 6.15pm to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Tullaghan for reception prayers at 7pm.

Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday at 11am, burial afterwards in St. Aidan’s Cemetery , Kinlough. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to the Sheil Hospital Patients Comfort Fund, c/o Conlan and Breslin Funeral Directors on 086 249 2036. Both the Gaffeny residence and the Sheerin residence in Wardhouse, Tullaghan are private please.

Joe Doherty, Ballyboe, Ture, Muff

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Joe Doherty, Ballyboe, Ture, Muff.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny today (Saturday) at 4.30pm going to his home.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

All enquiries to Liam Collins, Funeral Director.

Liam Duffy, formerly of Inishfree Island

The death has occurred in Tralee, Co. Kerry, of Liam Duffy, formerly of Inishfree Island. His remains will repose at Glasure Funeral Home in Tralee with viewing on Sunday from 3 – 5 p.m.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11 a.m. in St.Mary and Brendan’s Church, Tralee, with interment in the local Cemetery.

Mary Gibson, Milean, Drumbarnett, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Gibson, Milean, Drumbarnett, Manorcunningham.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny today Saturday at 3pm going to her home.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am in All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

