Deaths in Donegal for Monday, November 26

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Rose McDaid, Calhame, Bruckless

The death has occurred of Rose McDaid, Calhame, Bruckless, Co. Donegal. Peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Remains reposing at Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Ardara from 4pm to 6pm followed by removal to the Church of St. Joseph and St. Conal, Bruckless to arrive for 7pm.

Funeral mass on Tuesday morning at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Eileen McGuinness, Church Brae, Fahan

The death has taken place at the Nazareth House, Fahan of Eileen McGuinness, Church Brae, Fahan.

Her remains are reposing at her Niece Patricia Walker’s home Church Brae, Fahan.

Funeral from there this morning Monday 26th November going to St Mura’s Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Nazareth House, Fahan c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Sean Sheanie Scanlon, 1 Beechwood Road, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sean Sheanie Scanlon, 1 Beechwood Road, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his brother Martin’s residence at Bonagee, Letterkenny.

Funeral from there on Monday 26th November at 10.15am going to St Columba’s Church, Drumoghill for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Intensive Care Unit Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Hughie McElwaine, Chestnut Grove, Ramelton and formerly Brownknowne, Ramelton

The death has taken place of Hughie McElwaine, Chestnut Grove, Ramelton and formerly Brownknowne, Ramelton.

Requiem Mass at St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan today, Monday at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Rathmullan cemetery.

Liam McConalogue, Cornagillagh, Convoy

The death has taken place on Friday, 23rd November, 2018 at his late residence of Liam McConalogue, Cornagillagh, Convoy.

Wake and funeral arrangements will be confirmed on Monday, 26th November, 2018.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to St. Mary’s Church, Convoy c/o any family member.

Hugh O’Neill, Dunkineely and Co Cork

The death has occurred of Hugh O’Neill, Dunkineely, formerly of Eyeries, Beara, Co. Cork, peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Remains reposing at his brother’s house, Paul O’Neill, Eyeries, Beara, Co. Cork. Funeral mass on Monday at 11 am in St. Kentigerns Church, Eyeries followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Paddy McAndrew, Termon Villas, Pettigo

The peaceful death has taken place at Donegal Community Hospital of Paddy McAndrew, Termon Villas, Pettigo.

His remains reposing at his daughter Helen’s house at Old Mill, Pettigo.

Removal on Monday at 10.30 am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Pettigo for REquiem Mass at 11.00 am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family time please on Monday morning.

Joseph Breslin, Cullinean, Redcastle

The death has taken place of Joseph Breslin, Cullinean, Redcastle. Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Monday at 10.30am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columba’s church, Drung.

Followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

Mona Timlin, 63 Marian Park, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mona Timlin, 63 Marian Park, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at her residence.

Funeral from there on Monday at 9.15am going to St Mary’s Oratory for Requiem Mass at 10am.

Burial afterwards in Cockhill cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 10am.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Alzheimer’s Society c/o any family member.

