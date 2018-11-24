Deaths in Donegal for Saturday, November 24

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Liam McConalogue, Cornagillagh, Convoy

The death has taken place on Friday, 23rd November, 2018 at his late residence of Liam McConalogue, Cornagillagh, Convoy.

Wake and funeral arrangements will be confirmed on Monday, 26th November, 2018.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to St. Mary’s Church, Convoy c/o any family member.

Hugh O’Neill, Dunkineely and Co Cork

The death has occurred of Hugh O’Neill, Dunkineely, formerly of Eyeries, Beara, Co. Cork, peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Removal on Saturday morning at 9 am to his home in Eyeries Village, Beara, Co. Cork.

Further arrangements to follow.

Paddy Mc Nulty, Stranorlar

The death has occurred of Paddy Mc Nulty, Main Street, Stranorlar.

Reposing at his home. Funeral leaving there on Sunday at 10.40am for Requiem Mass at 11 am in the Church of Mary Immaculate Stranorlar, with interment afterwards at St. Patrick’s Churchyard, Crossroads, Killygordon.

No flowers please, donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice, care of any family member.

Family time from 10pm until 11 am, and on the morning of the funeral.

Danny Kelly, Cavan Lower, Killygordon

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Danny Kelly, Cavan Lower, Killygordon.

Reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving his home on Sunday at 1.30pm for Requiem Mass in St.Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon,

at 2 pm, with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Oncology Department, Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member.

Family time from 11pm to 10am, and on the morning of the funeral.

Cissie O’Donnell nee McGinley Mullaghduff, Kincasslagh

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Cissie O’Donnell nee McGinley Mullaghduff, Kincasslagh.

Reposing at her late residence.

Removal from there this evening, Saturday, November 23, at 5.30pm going to the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry to arrive at 6pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please from 11pm until 10am.

Ruby McCobb, Raphoe

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry, of Ruby McCobb, 224 St. Eunan’s Terrace, Raphoe.

Reposing at her residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday, November 25 for service in St. Eunan’s Cathedral,

Raphoe at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining Churchyard. Family time 11 p.m. to 11 a.m.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society, Donegal Branch, c/o Gibson Funeral Directors.

Liam Crerand, 23 Ashlawn, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Liam Crerand, 23 Ashlawn, Letterkenny, retired customs officer.

Reposing at his home.

Funeral from there on Saturday going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in Lieu to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, Newline Road.

Family time from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Declan Dorrian, Fanad and Letterkenny

The sudden death has occurred of Declan Dorrian, Coolback, Kindrum, Fanad, and late of Manor Court House, Letterkenny.

Remains will repose at his family home at Coolback.

Requiem Mass at St. Mary’s Church, Fanavolty, at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning with burial afterwards in adjoining graveyard.

House private on morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Simon Community. Enquiries to McAteer Funeral Directors, Fanad.

