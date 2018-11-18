Donegal deaths for Sunday, November 18, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Vincent Curran, St Catherine's Road, Killybegs

- Annie Sweeney, Kill, Dunfanaghy

- Patrick James Brogan, Frosses

- Charles Deeney, Anny, Rathmullan

- Mary Boyle Thimlin, Middle Dore, Bunbeg

- Sadie McFadden, Knockfola, Brinaleck

- Danny Walsh, Caravan Road, Dungloe

Vincent Curran, St Catherine's Road, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Vincent Curran, St Catherine's Road, Killybegs, Co. Donegal. Removal to St. Mary's Church, Killybegs today, Sunday, for 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital.

House private please.

Annie Sweeney Ramonaghan, Kill, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Annie Sweeney Ramonaghan, Kill, Dunfanaghy.

Remains reposing at her home. Funeral Mass in Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy on Monday at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Finian’s Cemetery, Falcarragh. Family time please from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Patrick James Brogan, Tullylough, Frosses

The death took place at Donegal Community Hospital, Donegal Town of Patrick James Brogan, Tullylough, Frosses.

Reposing at the Chapel of Rest at Donegal Community Hospital from 4pm on Sunday with removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses for 7pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am with interment afterwards in the Cranney Road Cemetery, Frosses.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Donegal Community Hospital c/o any family member or John McGowan Funeral Directors.

Charles Deeney, Anny, Rathmullan

The death has taken place of Charles Deeney, Anny, Rathmullan, formerly of 49 Foyle Fold, Limavady Road, Derry.

Reposing at this home.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan.

Burial afterwards in Killygarvan Cemetery, Rathmullan.

House private please from 10.30pm until 10.30am and on the morning of the funeral.

Mary Boyle Thimlin, Middle Dore, Bunbeg

The death has taken place in Aras Gweedore of Mary Boyle Thimlin, Middle Dore, Bunbeg.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday going to St Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg for requiem Mass at 1pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Aras Gaoth Dobhair, c/o any family member or Kieran Roarty Funeral Director.

Sadie McFadden, Knockfola, Brinaleck

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sadie McFadden, Knockfola, Brinaleck.

Reposing at her late residence.

Removal from there on Sunday at 12.30pm for 1pm Funeral Mass at St Colmcille's Chapel, Knockfola and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private from 11pm to 10am.

Danny Walsh, Caravan Road, Dungloe

The death has occurred at Dungloe Community Hospital of Danny Walsh, Caravan Road, Dungloe.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 10am at St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in Maghery cemetery.

