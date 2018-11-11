Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, November 11

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Robert McMonagle, Collon, Carndonagh

- Bridie Hirrell, Giblin, Rashenny, Clonmany

- Sarah Robinson, Garryharry, Letterkenny

- Bella Kelly, 14 Gaddyduff, Clonmany

- Joe Kelly, Galway and Killybegs

- Nan Todd, Church Street, Rathmullan

- Marie Murphy, Glenfin Road, Ballybofey

Robert McMonagle Collon, Carndonagh

The death has occurred at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Robert McMonagle, Collon, Carndonagh.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday at 2pm to Hillhead Presbyterian Church, Carndonagh for Funeral Service at 2.45pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Bridie Hirrell, Giblin, Rashenny, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Bridie Hirrell, Giblin, Rashenny, Clonmany.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 10.20am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu to Ard Aoibhinn Alzheimer’s Unit, Carndonagh Community Hospital, c/o Comiskey Funeral Directors.

Family time from 11pm to 11am. There's a one-way traffic system in place.

Sarah Robinson, Garryharry, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sarah Robinson, Garryharry, Letterkenny.

Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest took place on Sunday evening at 6pm, Sunday, to her late residence.

Funeral service in the family home on Tuesday at 2pm, followed by burial in Gortlee cemetery.

House private at the request of the deceased. Neighbours and friends welcome.

Family flowers only please. Donations to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director.

Bella Kelly, 14 Gaddyduff, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bella Kelly, 14 Gaddyduff, Clonmany.

Remains reposing at her home.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 12.20pm going to St Mary's Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 1pm.

Interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Gillepsie Funeral Directors, Clonmany or Buncrana.

Joe Kelly, Aran Islands, Galway, and formerly St. Cummins Hill, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Joe Kelly Aran Islands, Galway and formerly St. Cummins Hill, Killybegs. Remains reposing at St. Commons Hill on Sunday from 4pm to 11pm.

Removal on Monday morning at 10 30am to St. Mary's Church, Killybegs for 11am funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Nan Todd, Church Street, Rathmullan

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Nan Todd, Church Street, Rathmullan.

Her remains reposing at her home.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Ramelton Community Hospital Patients’ Comfort Fund, c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

Marie Murphy, Glenfin Road, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at St. Eunan’s Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Marie Murphy, Glenfin Road, Ballybofey.

Her remains are reposing at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Anne Murphy, Beechwood Avenue, Ballybofey, on Sunday from 11am until rosary at 10 pm.

Funeral leaving from there on Monday, November 12 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Stranorlar cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired to Concern c/o any family member. Family time on the morning of the funeral please.

Parking available at the Jackson’s Hotel Leisure Centre Car Park, Ballybofey.

