Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, November 6, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Kathleen Sweeney, née McCallig, Edeninfagh, Donegal and Dublin

- Nora Friel, Whitethorn Grove, Gortlee, Letterkenny, Principal of Loreto Convent

- Kevin McGovern, 17 Ard McCool, Stranorlar

- Charlie Doherty, Raymochy, Manorcunningham

- Barry Gallagher, Monfad, Newtowncunningham

- Patsy Hamilton, 26 McNeely Villas, Oldtown, Letterkenny

- Celine McColgan, (née McNeill), Old Road, Mountcharles

Kathleen Sweeney, née McCallig, Edeninfagh, Donegal and Dublin

The death has taken place of Kathleen Sweeney, née McCallig, Edeninfagh, Donegal and formerly of Rathfarnham.

Reposing at Massey Bros. Funeral Home, Templeogue Village on Thursday evening, November 8, from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass Friday, November 9 at 10am in the Church of the Holy Spirit, Ballyroan with burial afterwards in Bohernabreena Cemetery.

Nora Friel, Whitethorn Grove, Gortlee, Letterkenny, Principal of Loreto Convent

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Nora Friel, Whitethorn Grove, Gortlee, Letterkenny, Principal of Loreto Convent.

Her remains are reposing at her paternal home, Umlagh, Carrigart.

Funeral from there on Thursday to the Church of St John the Baptist for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Kevin McGovern, 17 Ard McCool, Stranorlar

The death has occurred of Kevin McGovern, 17 Ard McCool, Stranorlar.

His remains repose at his late residence.

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday, November 8 at 1.30pm for Requiem Mass at 2pm in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, with interment afterwards in Stranorlar cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Wheel Chair Association c/o any family member

Charlie Doherty, Raymochy, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place of Charlie Doherty, Raymochy, Manorcunningham.

Remains reposing at his late residence from 4pm this afternoon, Tuesday, November 6.

Funeral leaving there on Thursday, November 8 at 10.30am going to St Columba’s Church, Drumoghill for 11am Funeral Mass.

Interment afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to St Eunan’s Nursing Home Comfort Fund c/o any family member.

Barry Gallagher, Monfad, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place of Barry Gallagher, Monfad, Newtowncunningham.

Remains reposing at the family home.

Funeral on Thursday leaving his home at 11am going to All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Patsy Hamilton, 26 McNeely Villas, Oldtown, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Patsy Hamilton, 26 McNeely Villas, Oldtown, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at St Eunan's Cathedral at 10am with burial afterwards in Conwell Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral

Family flowers only, donations in Lieu to the Dialyses Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Con McDaid & Sons Funeral Directors Letterkenny.

Celine McColgan, (née McNeill), Old Road, Mountcharles

The death has occurred of Celine McColgan, (née McNeill), Old Road, Mountcharles.

Remains reposing at the home of her daughter Breda and son-in-law John, Moycullen, County Galway today from 5pm until 11pm and at her former home, Old Road, Mountcharles on Wednesday from 5pm until 11pm.

Funeral leaving her home on Thursday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family time on the morning of the funeral please.

