Death notices for Donegal, Tuesday, November 6, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Joe Russell, Dooen, New Mills

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Joe Russell, Dooen, New Mills.

Funeral service today, at Conwell Parish Church, at 2pm with burial afterwards to Gortlee Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Psychiatric Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Con McDaid & Son Funeral Directors

Barry Gallagher, Monfad, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place of Barry Gallagher, Monfad, Newtowncunningham.

Remains reposing at the family home.

Funeral on Thursday leaving his home at 11am going to All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Patsy Hamilton, 26 McNeely Villas, Oldtown, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Patsy Hamilton, 26 McNeely Villas, Oldtown, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at St Eunan's Cathedral at 10am with burial afterwards in Conwell Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral

Family flowers only, donations in Lieu to the Dialyses Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Con McDaid & Sons Funeral Directors Letterkenny.

Connie Hegarty, Crowkerragh, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Connie Hegarty, Crowkerragh, Kilcar.

Remains reposing at his home. Removal from there on Tuesday at 11.30am for Funeral Mass in St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.

Caroline Jahn, No. 4 Lynwood, Carnamuggagh, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Caroline Jahn, No. 4 Lynwood, Carnamuggagh, Letterkenny.

Funeral Mass at St. Eunan's Cathedral today, Tuesday at 10am, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 4pm.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member.

Bridget O’Neill, Cannon Hill, Omagh, formerly Bunlin, Milford

The death has taken place of Bridget O’Neill, nee Coyle, peacefully at Three Rivers Nursing Home. Bridget, from Cannon Hill, Omagh, is formerly from Bunlin, Milford.

Remains are reposing at her son Padraig’s residence, 17 Sperrin View, Omagh.

Funeral on Tuesday at 10am in the Sacred Heart Church, Omagh with interment in Drumragh cemetery.

House private from 10pm and on the morning of the funeral.

Brian Moran, Lucan, Co. Dublin and Bundoran

The death has taken place in the Hermitage Medical Clinic of Brian Moran, Lucan, Co. Dublin and formerly Bundoran.

Removal today, Tuesday, to St. Mary’s Church, Lucan on Tuesday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in Cashel Cemetery, Newtowncashel, Co. Longford.

Family flowers only and donations in lieu for Cancer Research.

Celine McColgan, (nee McNeill), Old Road, Mountcharles

The death has occurred of Celine McColgan, (nee McNeill), Old Road, Mountcharles, Co. Donegal.

Remains reposing at the home of her daughter Breda and son-in-law John, Moycullen, Co Galway today from 5pm until 11pm and at her former home, Old Road, Mountcharles on Wednesday from 5pm until 11pm.

Funeral leaving her home on Thursday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family time on the morning of the funeral please.

