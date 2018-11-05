Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, November 5

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Joe Russell, Dooen, New Mills

- Barry Gallagher, Monfad, Newtoncunningham

- Patsy Hamilton, 26 McNeely Villas, Oldtown, Letterkenny

- Connie Hegarty, Kilcar

- Caroline Jahn, Letterkenny

- Brian Moran, Lucan and Bundoran

- Bridget O'Neill, Omagh and Milford

Joe Russell, Dooen, New Mills



The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Joe Russell, Dooen, New Mills.

Viewing today at Letterkenny Funeral Home, Port Road from 4pm to 6pm with removal to Conwell Parish Church to repose overnight.

Funeral service tomorrow at 2pm with burial afterwards to Gortlee Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Psychiatric Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Con McDaid & Son Funeral Directors

Barry Gallagher, Monfad, Newtoncunningham



The death has taken place of Barry Gallagher, Monfad, Newtoncunningham.

His remains will be reposing at the family home from 8pm this evening, Monday.

Funeral on Thursday leaving his home at 11am going to All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham for Requiem Mass at 12noon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Patsy Hamilton, 26 McNeely Villas, Oldtown, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Patsy Hamilton, 26 McNeely Villas, Oldtown, Letterkenny.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence from 5pm today, Monday.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at St Eunan's Cathedral at 10am with burial afterwards in Conwell Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral

Family flowers only, donations in Lieu to the Dialyses Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Con McDaid & Sons Funeral Directors Letterkenny.

Connie Hegarty Crowkerragh, Kilcar

The death has taken place of Connie Hegarty, Crowkerragh, Kilcar.

Remains reposing at his home. Removal from there on Tuesday at 11.30am for Funeral Mass in St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.

Caroline Jahn, No. 4 Lynwood, Carnamuggagh, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Caroline Jahn, No. 4 Lynwood, Carnamuggagh, Letterkenny.

Remains will repose at The Eternal Light Chapel of Rest on Monday, November 5 from 6pm. Removal from there at 6.45pm going to St. Eunan's Cathedral to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass there on Tuesday at 10am followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 4pm.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member.

Bridget O'Neill, Cannon Hill, Omagh, formerly Bunlin, Milford

The death has taken place of Bridget O’Neill, nee Coyle, peacefully at Three Rivers Nursing Home. Bridget, from Cannon Hill, Omagh, is formerly from Bunlin, Milford.

Remains are reposing at her son Padraig’s residence, 17 Sperrin View, Omagh.

Funeral on Tuesday at 10am in the Sacred Heart Church, Omagh with interment in Drumragh cemetery.

House private from 10pm and on the morning of the funeral.

Brian Moran, Lucan, Co. Dublin and Bundoran

The death has taken place in the Hermitage Medical Clinic of Brian Moran, Lucan, Co. Dublin and formerly Bundoran.

Remains will repose at his residence on Monday from 5pm to 8pm.

Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Lucan on Tuesday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in Cashel Cemetery, Newtowncashel, Co. Longford.

Family flowers only and donations in lieu for Cancer Research.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.