Deaths in Donegal, Saturday, November 3rd

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Hugh McGuinness, Donroman, Carrownaffe, Moville

The death has taken place of Hugh McGuinness, Donroman, Carrownaffe, Moville

His remains are reposing at Collin’s Funeral Premises, Cullduff with visiting on Saturday from 2pm – 5.30pm followed by removal to St Pius X Church Moville to arrive at 6pm. Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday at 9am followed by burial in Ballybrack cemetery.

All enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral Directors

Patrick Greene, Donegal Town and formerly of Gortahork

The death has occurred of Patrick Greene, Old Golf Course Road, Donegal Town and formerly of Ardsbeg, Gortahork.

Remains will be reposing at the family home on the Old Golf Course Road from Saturday, November 3 from 11am to 10pm.

Removal on Sunday, November 4 to St Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town for 11.30am Mass with Cremation to follow at 5pm in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

House private on Sunday morning please.

Please note one way traffic system on the Old Golf Course Road.

John McGowan, 10 Carrontlieve, Fahan

The death has taken place of John McGowan, 10 Carrontlieve, Fahan.

Reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Saturday, November 3 at 10:15am going to St Maura’s Church, Fahan for requiem mass at 11am. Internment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 9pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Mabel Ena Hunter, Carrowreagh Road, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at the Carndonagh Community Hospital of Mabel Ena Hunter, Carrowreagh Road, Carndonagh.

Removal from the Carndonagh Community Hospital Chapel of Rest at 12.45pm to Donagh Parish Church, Carndonagh for Funeral service at 1pm.

Cremation to follow on Saturday in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2pm.

Mary Ellen Bonner, Rannyhual, Mulladuff

The death has occurred of Mary Ellen Bonner, Rannyhual, Mulladuff.

Reposing at her son, Martin’s house.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery

Family time please from 10pm – 10am.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Dungloe Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Sean McGlynn Funeral Director.

Shuttle bus available from Murrays.

Margaret O'Gara, née McGuire, Meath and formerly of Glencolmcille

The death has occurred of Margaret O’Gara, née McGuire of Harlockstown, Dunboyne, County Meath and formerly of Glencolmcille.

Funeral Mass at St Columba’s Church, Glencolmcille at 12 noon on Saturday morning with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Bríd Carr Memorial Fund, C/o Michael Byrne Funeral Director, Cashel, Glencolmcille.

Daniel Sweeney, Ballintemple Lower, Falcarragh

The death has taken place of Daniel Sweeney, Ballintemple Lower, Falcarragh.

Removal to St. Finian’s Church Falcarragh on Saturday, November 3 for 12 o’clock Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Friends of Letterkenny Hospital c/o Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors, Gortahork, or to any family member.

Pat Keown, Bar-of-Slattinagh, Cashel, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Pat Keown, Bar-of-Slattinagh, Cashel, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh. Peacefully at his residence. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie, c/o Peter Carty, Funeral Director, or any family member.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.