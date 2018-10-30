Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, October 30, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Raymond McLaughlin, Maryville, St Mary’s Road, Buncrana

- Ciarán Farrell, Corlea, Ballyshannon

- Theckla Farren, née Timbs, formerly of Kildare, Dublin and Malin

- Sheila Bradley, Gortleck, Linsfort, Buncrana

- Anton Boyce, Castleknock and formerly of Carrigart

- Nelly Doherty, Glack, Carndonagh

- Anna Fitzpatrick, Bundoran

Raymond McLaughlin, Maryville, St Mary’s Road, Buncrana

The death has taken place at his residence of Raymond McLaughlin, funeral director, Maryville, St Mary’s Road, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at his residence.

Funeral from there at 9.30am on Friday, November 2, going to St Mary’s Oratory for 10am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Cockhill cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am

Ciarán Farrell, Corlea, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred at the North West Hospice, Sligo of Ciarán Farrell, Corlea, Ballyshannon and formerly of Windmill Road, Crumlin, Dublin.

Family home private at present. Funeral arrangements to follow.

Enquiries to Patsy McCauley Funeral Director, Belleek on 07703210437.

Theckla Farren, née Timbs, formerly of Kildare, Dublin and Malin

The death has occurred of Theckla Farren, née Timbs, Leixlip, County Kildare and formerly of Foxrock, Dublin and Malin. Reposing at her residence on Wednesday evening from 5pm until 9pm.

Removal from there going to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Cremation afterwards in Glasnevin Crematorium.

Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to St. James’s Foundation, Brain Disease / Neurology.

Sheila Bradley, Gortleck, Linsfort, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Sheila Bradley, Gortleck, Linsfort, Buncrana.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral from there on Wednesday morning at 10.15am going to the Star of the Sea Church, Desertegney for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Anton Boyce, Castleknock and formerly of Carrigart

The death has taken place of Anton 'Tony' Boyce, Castleknock and formerly of Tullagh, Carrigart.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Church Avenue, Blanchardstown on Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to St. Brigid’s Church, Blanchardstown on Wednesday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by Cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium. Family flowers only, please.

Nelly Doherty, Glack, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at her residence of Nelly Doherty, Glack, Carndonagh.

Remains reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday, October 31 at 10.15am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Carndonagh Day Centre c/o Pat Kelly Funeral Director or any family member.

Family time please from 12 midnight to 10am.

Anna Fitzpatrick, St. Colms Terrace, Bundoran

The death has occurred at the North West Hospice of Anna Fitzpatrick, St. Colms Terrace, Bundoran.

Remains reposing at the Pastoral Centre, Bundoran today (Tuesday) from 5pm to 7pm. Remains to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, for prayers just after 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery.

