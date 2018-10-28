Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, October 28

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Rose Mary O’Reilly (nee Harte), Newtown, Bundoran

The death has taken place of Rose Mary O’Reilly (nee Harte), Newtown, Bundoran.

Remains were due to arrive at the Church Of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran, at 6pm on Sunday.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Bundoran. House strictly private. Enquiries to Conlan and Breslin Funeral Directors, Bundoran.

Paddy Ban Gallagher, Middle Keeldrum, Gortahork

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Paddy Ban Gallagher, Middle Keeldrum, Gortahork.

Reposing at his residence.

Funeral from there on Monday, October 29 at 10.30am for 11am Mass in Gortahork Chapel. Burial afterwards in the family plot.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Gibson Funeral Directors Convoy for charities to be decided later.

Anna Fitzpatrick, St. Colms Terrace, Bundoran

The death has occurred of at the North West Hospice of Anna Fitzpatrick, St. Colms Terrace, Bundoran

Funeral arrangements later. Enquiries to Conlan and Breslin Funeral Directors, Bundoran.

Eileen Igoe (née McBride) Dublin and Donegal

The death has occurred of Eileen Igoe (née McBride) formerly of Knock Cross, Balbriggan, Dublin and Gola Island, Gaoth Dobhair.

Reposing at her home on Sunday, October 28 from 12 noon to 9pm.

Removal on Monday morning to S.S. Peter & Paul's Church, Balbriggan arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in Ardla Cemetery.

Anne Murphy (née Gillespie) 45 The Glebe, Donegal Town

The death has taken place of Anne Murphy (née Gillespie), 45 The Glebe, Donegal Town and formerly of Carrick.

Remains reposed at her home on Sunday from 2pm to 8pm.

Removal on Monday morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town for 11am funeral mass with interment afterwards in St. Columbus Church Cemetery, Carrick.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Donegal Community Hospital, Donegal Town, c/o any family member or John McGowan Funeral Directors.

Mary Ellen Doherty, Mill Road, Kerrykeel

The death has occurred of Mary Ellen Doherty, Mill Road, Kerrykeel.

Remains reposing at her home.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 2pm in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kerrykeel. Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Rosary at 9pm. Family time from 11pm – 10am.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Hillcrest Nursing Home, Patients’ Comfort Fund, c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

Hughie McDermott, St Martin's, Donegal Road, Ballybofey

The death has taken place of Hughie McDermott, St Martin's, Donegal Road, Ballybofey.

Hughie's remains are reposing at his home.

Leaving from there on Monday at 10.25am for Requiem Mass at Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am and interment immediately after in St Mary's Church Yard, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey. Family time on the morning of the funeral please.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to The Irish Cancer Society c/o Martin McGowan, McGowan's Funeral Home, Drumboe Avenue, Stranorlar or any family member.

Finbarr O'Donnell, Tobermurry, Pallaskenry, Co Limerick, and formerly of Portnoo, Donegal

The death has occurred of Finbarr O'Donnell, Tobermurry, Pallaskenry, Co Limerick, and formerly of Portnoo, Donegal.

Remains reposing at his home. Removal on Monday, October 29 to St Mary’s Church, Pallaskenry for 12 midday Mass, followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

Joan Donnelly, 47 Hawthorn Heights, Letterkenny

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Joan Donnelly, 47 Hawthorn Heights, Letterkenny.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. The house will be private to close family and friends at the request of the deceased.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St. Eunan’s Cathedral with interment afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery. Family flowers only please or donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Con Mc Daid & Sons Funeral Director, Letterkenny.

Jack Jordan, Keelogs, Inver

The peaceful death has taken place at his late residence of Jack Jordan, Keelogs, Inver.

Remains reposing at his home.

Removal from there on Monday morning to St. Naul's Church, Ardaghey for 11am funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to the Palliative Care at Donegal Town Community hospital, c/o Gallagher Funeral Directors Mountcharles or any family member.

A one way system will operate at the wake, entry via Inver bridge and exit on the Glenties or Ardara roads.

