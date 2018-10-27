Donegal death notices for Sunday, October 28

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Bridie Meehan, Leiter, Killybegs

- Eileen Igoe (née McBride) Dublin and Donegal

- Essie McGrenra, Carrick, Trentagh

- Kathleen Peoples, Magherapaste, Drumboe, Stranorlar

- Anne Murphy, Donegal Town

- Essie McGrenra, Trentagh

- John McFadden, Ballyconnelly, Ray, Rathmullan

- Paddy Keaney Chester, England and formerly Corracloon, Kiltyclogher.

- Mary Ellen Doherty, Mill Road, Kerrykeel

- Hughie McDermott, St Martin's, Donegal Road, Ballybofey

- Finbarr O'Donnell, Tobermurry, Pallaskenry, Co Limerick, and formerly of Portnoo, Donegal

- Joan Donnelly, 47 Hawthorn Heights, Letterkenny

- Jack Jordan, Keelogs, Inver

Bridie Meehan, Leiter, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Bridie Meehan, Leiter, Killybegs. Removal on Sunday at 1.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Killybegs for 2pm Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital.

Eileen Igoe (née McBride) Dublin and Donegal

The death has occurred of Eileen Igoe (née McBride) formerly of Knock Cross, Balbriggan, Dublin and Gola Island, Gaoth Dobhair.

Reposing at her home on Sunday, October 28 from 12 noon to 9pm. Removal on Monday morning to S.S. Peter & Paul's Church, Balbriggan arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in Ardla Cemetery.

Kathleen Peoples, Magherapaste, Drumboe, Stranorlar

The death has taken place of Kathleen Peoples, Magherapaste, Drumboe, Stranorlar.

Her remains will repose at her home.

Funeral leaving her home on Sunday, October 28 at 10.15 am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate Stranorlar, with interment afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Family time from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Anne Murphy (née Gillespie) 45 The Glebe, Donegal Town

The death has taken place of Anne Murphy (née Gillespie), 45 The Glebe, Donegal Town and formerly of Carrick.

Predeceased by her late husband Matthew. Mother of Maureen Neal, Meenacally, Donegal Town. Reposing at her home on Sunday from 2pm to 8pm. Removal on Monday morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town for 11am funeral mass with interment afterwards in St. Columbus Church Cemetery, Carrick, Co. Donegal. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Donegal Community Hospital, Donegal Town, c/o any family member or John McGowan Funeral Directors

John McFadden, Ballyconnelly, Ray, Rathmullan

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John McFadden, Ballyconnelly, Ray, Rathmullan.

Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny took place on Thursday afternoon, going to his late residence.

Removal from his late residence at 12.20pm on Sunday to St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan, for Mass at 1pm, followed by burial. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital.

Paddy Keaney Chester, England and formerly Corracloon, Kiltyclogher

The death has occurred of Paddy Keaney Chester, England and formerly Corracloon, Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim. Suddenly. Funeral Mass on Saturday in St Patrick’s Church, Kiltyclogher at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Ellen Doherty, Mill Road, Kerrykeel

The death has occurred of Mary Ellen Doherty, Mill Road, Kerrykeel, Co. Donegal, October 27th, 2018 peacefully at Hillcrest Nursing Home, Letterkenny. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Charlie, sons John, Domnick, Liam and Michael, daughters Theresa, Anne, Kathleen and Julie, brothers John and Michael, sisters Winnie and Bernadette, grandchildren, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at her home. Requiem Mass on Monday at 2pm in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kerrykeel. Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery. Rosary each night at 9pm. Family time from 11pm – 10am. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Hillcrest Nursing Home, Patients’ Comfort Fund, c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

Hughie McDermott, St Martin's, Donegal Road, Ballybofey

The death has taken place of Hughie McDermott, St Martin's, Donegal Road, Ballybofey. Peacefully, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his wife Nora and brother Josie. Sadly missed by his loving family Gerard, Rosemary (Finn) Pauric, Pearse, Fergal and Ronan. Deeply regretted by his sons, daughter, brother Vincent (Rathmullan), son in law, daughters in law, partners, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and many loyal friends.

Hughie's remains will be reposing at his late home, St. Martin's, Donegal Road, Ballybofey on Sunday from 11am to 11pm. Leaving from there on Monday at 10.25 for Requiem Mass at Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am and interment immediately after in St Mary's Church Yard, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey. Family time on the morning of the funeral please.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to The Irish Cancer Society c/o Martin McGowan, McGowan's Funeral Home, Drumboe Avenue, Stranorlar, Co Donegal or any family member. Directions to wake house. Enter the following into google maps. F93 E8HX.

Finbarr O'Donnell, Tobermurry, Pallaskenry, Co Limerick, and formerly of Portnoo, Donegal

The death has occurred of Finbarr O'Donnell, Tobermurry, Pallaskenry, Co Limerick, and formerly of Portnoo, Donegal. 26th October 2018. After a short illness. Beloved husband of Anne (née Hillary). Sadly missed by his son Eunan, daughters Aileen and Hilary, grandchildren Paul, Siubhán, Delilah, Ailbhe, Joe, Belle and Woody, daughter-in-law Mary, sons-in-law Simon and David, brother Peader and sister Mary Claire, sisters-in-law Marella, Colleen, Anne (Letterkenny), nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, friends and valued customers.

Reposing at his home on Sunday 28th from 5pm-8pm. Removal on Monday 29th to St Mary’s Church, Pallaskenry for 12 midday Mass, followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium at 2:30. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

Joan Donnelly, 47 Hawthorn Heights, Letterkenny

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Joan Donnelly, 47 Hawthorn Heights, Letterkenny.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence from Saturday 27th October. The house will be private to close family and friends at the request of the deceased.

Funeral Mass Monday 11am in St. Eunan’s Cathedral with interment afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery. Family flowers only please or donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Con Mc Daid & Sons Funeral Director, Letterkenny.

Jack Jordan, Keelogs, Inver

The peaceful death has taken place at his late residence of Jack Jordan, Keelogs, Inver, Co. Donegal.

Remains will be reposing at his home today Sunday from 10am until 10pm.

Removal from there on Monday morning to St. Naul's Church, Ardaghey for 11am funeral mass, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to the Palliative Care at Donegal Town Community hospital, c/o Gallagher Funeral Directors Mountcharles or any family member.

A one way system will operate at the wake, entry via Inver bridge and exit on the Glenties or Ardara roads.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.