Deaths in Donegal - Monday, October 22

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Peggy McShea(née Malaniff), Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Peggy McShea(née Malaniff) East Port and Samier Drive, Ballyshannon.

Further Funeral Arrangements to be announced later. All inquiries can be made to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.

David McLaughlin, (Davey), Malin



The death has taken place of David McLaughlin, (Davey), Ballamena, Culkeeney, Malin.

Removal from the Carndonagh Community Hospital Chapel of Rest on Sunday evening October 21 at 6pm going to his Brother Brendan’s residence at Ballamena, Culkeeney, Malin.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, October 23 at 10.15am going to St Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay, Malin for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Paddy Coyle, Lemacrossan Quigley's Point



The death has taken place at Nazareth House, Fahan of Paddy Coyle, Lemacrossan Quigleys Point.

His remains are resposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday October 23 at 10.15am going to St Columba’s Church, Drung, Quigleys Point for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Gerardine Conaghan, Quay Road, Dungloe



The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Gerardine Conaghan, Quay Road, Dungloe.

Her remains will repose at her late residence from 6pm on Sunday evening October 21st.

Rosary both nights at 9pm

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 23 at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe.

Interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery

Family time please from 11pm until 10am.

Cait McMenamin, Gortness, Cloghan



The death has occurred of Cait McMenamin, Gortness, Cloghan, Co. Donegal.

Her remains will repose at her late residence from 6pm on Sunday October 21st.

Removal from there on Tuesday afternoon October 23rd at 12.45 for Requiem Mass at 1.30 in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin.

Burial afterwards in Kilteevogue cemetery.

Neil Nelson, Coventry and Ballybeg, Carndonagh

The death has taken place in Coventry, England of Neil Nelson, Coventry and Ballybeg, Carndonagh.

Requiem Mass in The Church of the Sacred Hearts in Carndonagh on Monday, October 22 at 10am.

Interment of ashes will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Denis McLean, Glencar Irish, Long Lane, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Denis McLean, Glencar Irish, Long Lane, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at the residence of his son, Peter, Long Lane, Letterkenny.

Requiem Mass at St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny, on Sunday, October 21, at 12 noon, followed by burial at Leck Cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 10am.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired to Donegal Hospice, c/o Charlie McClafferty, Funeral Director or any family member.

Reverend Father Seamus Gallagher Frosses, Parish Priest of Inver, formerly of Main Street, Dungloe

The sudden death has occurred of Reverend Father Seamus Gallagher Frosses, Parish Priest of Inver, formerly of Main Street, Dungloe.

Reposing at the Parochial House in Frosses today, Sunday, October 21 from 12 noon to 10pm.

Rosary both nights at 10pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday, October 22 at 12 noon at the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses with interment afterwards in St Noel’s Cemetery, Ardaghey.

Family flowers only. Donations in Lieu to Sr Mary Dolores Sweeney Missionaries, Sierra Leone, care of any family member or John McGowan Funeral Directors.

Paddy McGinty, Henley-On-Thames, formerly of Drim, Commeen, Glenfin

The death has occurred of Paddy McGinty (Paddy Sally), formerly of Drim, Commeen, Glenfin.

Burial to take place in Henley-upon-Thames, on a date to be confirmed.

Willie Hynes The Hollands, Letterkenny Road, Lifford and formerly of Corkey, Manorcunningham

The death has occurred at his home of Willie Hynes, The Hollands, Letterkenny Road, Lifford and formerly of Corkey, Manorcunningham.

Reposing at his home on Sunday (October 21) from 12 noon.

Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday (October 23) at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Drumoghill at 11am.

Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Kitty Kennedy, Mill Road, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Kitty Kennedy, Mill Road, Dungloe.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral mass on Monday at 9.30am in St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in Maghery cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 10am.

Denis Gallagher, Kitty’s Son, Lower Meenlaragh, Gortahork

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital Letterkenny of Denis Gallagher, Kitty’s Son, Lower Meenlaragh, Gortahork.

Removal from Ard Gréine Court, Stranorlar on Sunday going to his home in Lower Meenlaragh, Gortahork, for a second night's wake.

Funeral on Monday at 1pm in Christ the King Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Ard Grinned Unit, Stranorlar c/o Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors Gortahork or any family member.

Enquiries to Mc Clafferty Funeral Director, Gortahork.

