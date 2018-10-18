Deaths in Donegal - Friday, October 19

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Thomas Gerard Judge, Convoy and Mayo

- Cierán Kelly, The Roose, Frosses

- Rita McNally, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon

- Teresa O'Connell (née Morgan), Fir Ville, Navenny, Ballybofey

- Jim Rodgers, Moneyhaughley, Manorcunningham

- Paddy McGinty, Henley-On-Thames, formerly of Drim, Commeen, Glenfin

- Peter McGloin Ahamlish, Glenade, Co. Leitrim

- Winifred Kelly, Doaghmore, Isle of Doagh, Clonmany

- Kay McGonagle (nee Duffy), formerly of St. Bodens, Culdaff

Thomas Gerard Judge, Convoy and Mayo



The sudden death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Thomas Gerard Judge, Drumgumberland, Convoy and formerly of Bonniconlon, Co Mayo.

Remains will repose at his late residence today, Friday October 19 and Saturday, October 20 from 11am to 11pm.

Funeral leaving there on Sunday morning, October 21 at 11.30am for 12noon Mass in St Mary’s Church, Convoy with burial afterwards in the old cemetery in Convoy.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o Terence McClintock Funeral Director or any family member.

Cierán Kelly, The Roose, Frosses

A memorial mass will be offered for the late Cierán Kelly, The Roose, Frosses on Saturday, October 20 at 11am in the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses.

Interment of ashes in the adjoining cemetery. All inquiries to John McGowan Funeral Directors on 087 270 6699.

Rita McNally, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred at the North West Hospice of Rita McNally, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later. All inquiries to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon.

House private at present please

Teresa O'Connell (née Morgan), Fir Ville, Navenny, Ballybofey



The death has taken place of Teresa O'Connell, Fir Ville Navenny, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at her late home. Funeral leaving her home on Friday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11 am in St. Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey, with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family time please from 11pm to 2pm both days and on the morning of the funeral. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Medical Rehab Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital care of any family member.

Jim Rodgers, Moneyhaughley, Manorcunningham



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jim Rodgers, Moneyhaughley, Manorcunningham.

Reposing at the residence of his son, Kieran, Tirharron, Manorcunningham.

Funeral leaving there today, Friday at 10.15am going to St Columbus Church, Drumoghill for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Paddy McGinty, Henley-On-Thames, formerly of Drim, Commeen, Glenfin

The death has occurred of Paddy McGinty (Paddy Sally), formerly of Drim, Commeen, Glenfin.

Burial to take place in Henley-upon-Thames, on a date to be confirmed.

Peter McGloin Ahamlish, Glenade, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Peter McGloin Ahamlish, Glenade, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at St Phelim’s Nursing Home, Dromahair. Remains reposing at Gilmartin’s Funeral Home, Kinlough this evening from 5.30pm to 7pm. Removal of remains on Friday morning to arrive at St Michael’s Church, Glenade for 11am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Conwell Cemetery.

Winifred Kelly, Doaghmore, Isle of Doagh, Clonmany

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Winifred Kelly, Doaghmore, Isle of Doagh, Clonmany.

Her remains reposing at her home at Doaghmore, Isle of Doagh.

Funeral from there on Saturday morning, October 20th at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Church Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am with Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Alzheimer’s Unit, Ard Aoibhinn, Carndonagh Hospital care of any family member or McFeely’s Funeral Directors, Clonmany.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Kay McGonagle (nee Duffy), formerly of St. Bodens, Culdaff

The death has taken place in England of Kay McGonagle (nee Duffy), formerly of St. Bodens, Culdaff.

Funeral from her son Mark and Charlotte McGonagle’s residence at Craigtown, Carndonagh on Saturday, 20th October, at 10.15 a.m. for 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11.00 p.m. to 11.00 a.m.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Sobell House, c/o Liam Collins, Funeral Director or any family member.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.