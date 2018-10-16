Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday, October 16

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

James Charles McFarland, Kesh, and formerly of Pettigo

The death has occurred of James Charles McFarland, 9 Glendurragh Park, Kesh, and formerly of Teivemore, Pettigo.

Funeral from his late home on Wednesday at 1.30pm for Service in Pettigo Methodist Church at 2pm, followed by burial in Tubrid Cemetery.

House strictly private please.

Pajoe Mc Brearty, 2 Albert Terrace, Main Street, Lifford

The death has taken place at his home of Pajoe Mc Brearty, 2 Albert Terrace, Main Street, Lifford.

Reposing at his home. Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday morning, October 17 at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Murlog at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pmto 11am.

Charlie Friel (Diver), Knightswood, Glasgow, formerly of Pollaid, Fanad

The death has taken place in Scotland of Charlie Friel (Diver), Knightswood, Glasgow, and formerly of Pollaid, Fanad.

His remains are going to St. Ninian’s Church, Knightswood, Glasgow on Wednesday evening, October 17 at 6pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 10am followed by Cremation at 11.30am in Clydebank Crematorium, North Dalnotter.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to The British Liver Trust.

Maureen Lafferty, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Maureen Lafferty, Knocknafaugher, Dunfanaghy.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Wednesday morning, October 17 at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Family flowers only please. Donations in Lieu, if desired to The Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Directors, Creeslough.

Cara Rose Bonner, Canada

The sudden death has taken place in Canada of Cara Rose Bonner, baby daughter of James and Breda Bonner.

Remains are reposing in her grandparents' home, Michael and Ann Moy, Letterbrick, Cloghan.

Mass of the Angels will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon in the Church of Perpetual Succor, Glenfin.

Burial afterwards in Fintown Cemetery.

Family time from 10.30pm until 11am both nights.

House private on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please.

Paddy McGinty, Henley-On-Thames, formerly of Drim, Commeen, Glenfin

The death has occurred of Paddy McGinty (Paddy Sally), formerly of Drim, Commeen, Glenfin.

Burial to take place in Henley-upon-Thames, on a date to be confirmed.

Liza Jane Doherty, Trillick, Buncrana

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Liza Jane Doherty, Trillick, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at her residence, funeral from there on Tuesday at 10.15am going to St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill, for 11am requiem mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 11am, family flowers only.

Donations in lieu to ICU Letterkenny University Hospital care of any family member.

Brigid Diamond, 8 Grey Rock, Milford

The death has taken place of Brigid Diamond, 8 Grey Rock, Milford.

Remains reposing at her home. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St. Peter’s Church, Milford. Burial afterwards in Milford cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Donations if desired to Donegal hospice care of Sweeney funeral directors.

Noel Henderson, 23 Ard McCool, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at Sligo University Hospital of Noel Henderson, 23 Ard McCool, Stranorlar.

Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday, October 16 at 10.30 am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate Stranorlar, followed by interment in Drumboe cemetery.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

