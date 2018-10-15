Deaths in Donegal, Monday, October 15

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Hugh Breslin, 17 The Fairways, Ramelton Road, Letterkenny

- Seamus Mc Dermott, Corlecky, Ballybofey

- Dympna Harper, Ballinteer Avenue, Dublin, formerly of Rooskey, Convoy

- Paddy McGinty, Henley-On-Thames, formerly of, Drim,Commeen, Glenfin

- John Gallagher (Marcus Eoghan), Derryhassanmore, Downings

- Tommy Stewart, Seffiagh, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy

- Liza Jane Doherty, Trillick, Buncrana

- Brigid Diamond, 8 Grey Rock, Milford

- Noel Henderson, 23 Ard McCool, Stranorlar

- Josephine Connaghan, Main Street, Laghey

Hugh Breslin, 17 The Fairways, Ramelton Road, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at St. Joseph's Hospital Stranorlar of Hugh Breslin, 17 The Fairways, Ramelton Road, Letterkenny.

Funeral from his residence on Monday, October 15 at 10.30am going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs for 11am Funeral Mass. Interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please.

Seamus Mc Dermott, Corlecky, Ballybofey

The sudden death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Seamus Mc Dermott, Corlecky, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral from there on Monday, October 15 at 10.30 for requiem mass at 12 noon in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin, with interment afterwards in Kilteevogue Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 10 am and on the morning of the funeral.

Paddy McGinty, Henley-On-Thames, formerly of, Drim,Commeen, Glenfin

The death has occurred of Paddy McGinty (Paddy Sally), formerly of Drim, Commeen, Glenfin.

Burial to take place in Henley-upon-Thames, on a date to be confirmed.

Tommy Stewart, Seffiagh, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy

The death has occurred at the Lake House nursing home Portnablagh, of Tommy Stewart, Seffiagh, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy.

Removal from the Lakehouse today Sunday at 5pm going to St. Johns Church Ballymore to repose overnight.

Funeral service there on Monday at 2pm and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Liza Jane Doherty, Trillick, Buncrana

The death has taken place in University Hospital Letterkenny of Liza Jane Doherty, Trillick, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at her residence, funeral from there on Tuesday at 10:15am gong to St. Mary’s Church Cockhill, for 11 o clock requiem mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Family time from 11pm till 11am, family flowers only

Donations in lieu to ICU Letterkenny University Hospital care of any family member.

Brigid Diamond, 8 Grey Rock, Milford

The death has taken place of Brigid Diamond, 8 Grey Rock, Milford.

Remains reposing at her home, Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St. Peter’s church Milford, burial afterwards in Milford cemetery

Family time from 10pm till 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only.

Donations if desired to Donegal hospice care of Sweeney funeral directors.

Noel Henderson, 23 Ard McCool, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at Sligo University Hospital of Noel Henderson, 23 Ard McCool, Stranorlar.

His remains will repose at his home from 3pm on Sunday, Oct 14th

Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday Oct 16th at 10.30 am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate Stranorlar, followed by interment in Drumboe cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 10 am and on the morning of the funeral.

Josephine Connaghan, Main Street, Laghey

The death has taken place of Josephine Connaghan, Main Street, Laghey, Co. Donegal. Removal today arriving at St Bridget's Church, Ballintra, for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. House private to family and friends this morning please





