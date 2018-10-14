Deaths in Donegal, Sunday October 14

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Hugh Breslin, 17 The Fairways, Ramelton Road, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at St. Joseph's Hospital Stranorlar of Hugh Breslin, 17 The Fairways, Ramelton Road, Letterkenny.

Funeral from his residence on Monday, October 15 at 10.30am going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs for 11am Funeral Mass. Interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please.

Andrew Fullerton, Corvin, Linford, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Andrew Fullerton, Corvin, Linford, Buncrana.

Andrew’s remains reposing at the family home.

Funeral leaving at 12.10pm on Sunday afternoon, October 13 for 1pm Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill, Buncrana with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Seamus Mc Dermott, Corlecky, Ballybofey

The sudden death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Seamus Mc Dermott, Corlecky, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral from there on Monday, October 15 at 10.30 for requiem mass at 12 noon in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin, with interment afterwards in Kilteevogue Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 10 am and on the morning of the funeral.

Paddy McGinty, Henley-On-Thames, formerly of, Drim,Commeen, Glenfin

The death has occurred of Paddy McGinty (Paddy Sally), formerly of Drim, Commeen, Glenfin.

Burial to take place in Henley-upon-Thames, on a date to be confirmed.

Rita Scott, Clarlougheske, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Rita Scott, Clarlougheske, Donegal Town, Co Donegal. Funeral Service in Christ Church Lough Eske, on Sunday at 3pm followed burial in the Glebe Cemetery, Donegal Town. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Christ Church Lough Eske, care of George Irwin Funeral Directors or any family member. House strictly private please.

Tommy Stewart, Seffiagh, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy

The death has occurred at the Lake House nursing home Portnablagh, of Tommy Stewart, Seffiagh, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy.

Removal from the Lakehouse today Sunday at 5pm going to St. Johns Church Ballymore to repose overnight.

Funeral service there on Monday at 2pm and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Billy McClure, SRU Convent, Carndonagh and formerly of Ard Magheramore, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital Derry of Billy McClure, SRU Convent, Carndonagh and formerly of Ard Magheramore, Carndonagh.

Funeral from Carndonagh Community Hospital Chapel of Rest Sunday at 10:30am to the Church of the Sacred Heart Carndonagh for mass at 11am, internment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to SRU Convent Carndonagh.





