Deaths in Donegal, Saturday October 13

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Hugh Breslin, 17 The Fairways, Ramelton Road, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at St. Joseph's Hospital Stranorlar of Hugh Breslin, 17 The Fairways, Ramelton Road, Letterkenny.

Remains will be reposing at his late residence from 6pm on Saturday, October 13. Funeral from there on Monday, October 15 at 10.30am going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs for 11am Funeral Mass. Interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please.

Andrew Fullerton, Corvin, Linford, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Andrew Fullerton, Corvin, Linford, Buncrana.

Andrew’s remains will be reposing at the family home from 10am today, Saturday October 12.

Funeral leaving at 12.10pm on Sunday afternoon, October 13 for 1pm Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill, Buncrana with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Seamus Mc Dermott, Corlecky, Ballybofey

The sudden death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Seamus Mc Dermott, Corlecky, Ballybofey.

His remains will repose at his home from 12 noon on Saturday, October 13.

Funeral from there on Monday, October 15 at 10.30 for requiem mass at 12 noon in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin, with interment afterwards in Kilteevogue Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 10 am and on the morning of the funeral.

Paddy McGinty, Henley-On-Thames, formerly of, Drim,Commeen, Glenfin

The death has occurred of Paddy McGinty (Paddy Sally), formerly of Drim, Commeen, Glenfin.

Burial to take place in Henley-upon-Thames, on a date to be confirmed.

Deirdre Dillon, 16 Colehill, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place of Deirdre Dillon, 16 Colehill, Newtowncunningham.

Funeral from her late residence on Saturday afternoon at 1.40pm going to the All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham for 2pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the ICU and the Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Kelly’s funeral directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Family time please from 11pm – 11am.

Rita Scott, Clarlougheske, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Rita Scott, Clarlougheske, Donegal Town, Co Donegal. Funeral Service in Christ Church Lough Eske, on Sunday at 3pm followed burial in the Glebe Cemetery, Donegal Town. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Christ Church Lough Eske, care of George Irwin Funeral Directors or any family member. House strictly private please.

