Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, October 12, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Hugh Breslin, 17 The Fairways, Ramelton Road, Letterkenny

- Andrew Fullerton, Corvin, Linford, Buncrana

- Seamus Mc Dermott, Corlecky, Ballybofey

- Dympna Harper, Ballinteer Avenue, Dublin, formerly of Rooskey, Convoy

- Paddy McGinty, Henley-On-Thames, formerly of, Drim,Commeen, Glenfin

- Joe Barron, Greenhill, Dunfanaghy

- John Horace McKinley, 74 Drumsurn Road, Limavady, formerly of Ruskey, Newtowncunningham

- Deirdre Dillon, 16 Colehill, Newtowncunningham

- John Gallagher (Marcus Eoghan), Derryhassanmore, Downings

Hugh Breslin, 17 The Fairways, Ramelton Road, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at St. Joseph's Hospital Stranorlar of Hugh Breslin, 17 The Fairways, Ramelton Road, Letterkenny.

Remains will be reposing at his late residence from 6pm on Saturday, October 13. Funeral from there on Monday, October 15 at 10.30am going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs for 11am Funeral Mass. Interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please.

Andrew Fullerton, Corvin, Linford, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Andrew Fullerton, Corvin, Linford, Buncrana.

Andrew’s remains will be reposing at the family home from 10am tomorrow morning, Saturday October 12.

Funeral leaving at 12.10pm on Sunday afternoon, October 13 for 1pm Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill, Buncrana with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Seamus Mc Dermott, Corlecky, Ballybofey

The sudden death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Seamus Mc Dermott, Corlecky, Ballybofey.

His remains will repose at his home from 12 noon on Saturday, October 13.

Funeral from there on Monday, October 15 at 10.30 for requiem mass at 12 noon in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin, with interment afterwards in Kilteevogue Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 10 am and on the morning of the funeral.

Dympna Harper, Ballinteer Avenue, Dublin, formerly of Rooskey, Convoy

The death has taken place of Dympna Harper, Ballintyre Square, Ballinteer Avenue, Dublin 16 and formally of Rooskey, Convoy.

Her remains will repose at her Sister Philomena Patton’s residence at 25 Hillhead, Castlefin on Friday, October 12 from 11am to 11pm.

Funeral from there on Saturday, October 13 at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church, Castlefin for 11am Funeral Mass.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Paddy McGinty, Henley-On-Thames, formerly of, Drim,Commeen, Glenfin

The death has occurred of Paddy McGinty (Paddy Sally), formerly of Drim, Commeen, Glenfin.

Burial to take place in Henley-upon-Thames, on a date to be confirmed.

Joe Barron, Greenhill, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place of Joe Barron, Greenhill, Dunfanaghy.

Wake is family only please.

Funeral Mass in Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy on Saturday, October 13 at 12 noon, everyone welcome at the Mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John Horace McKinley, Limavady, formerly of Ruskey, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of John Horace McKinley, 74 Drumsurn Road, Limavady and formerly of Ruskey, Newtowncunningham.

Funeral service at the home of his sister, Muriel Stevenson’s home, 116 Bolea Road, Limavady, on Saturday, October 13 at 11am followed by burial in Newtowncunningham Presbyterian Church Cemetery, arrival approximately 1pm.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired by making cheques payable to Northern Ireland Chest, Heart & Stroke, c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady.

Deirdre Dillon, 16 Colehill, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place of Deirdre Dillon, 16 Colehill, Newtowncunningham.

Funeral from her late residence on Saturday afternoon at 1.40pm going to the All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham for 2pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the ICU and the Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Kelly’s funeral directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Family time please from 11pm – 11am

John Gallagher (Marcus Eoghan), Derryhassanmore, Downings

The death has taken place of John Gallagher (Marcus Eoghan), Derryhassanmore, Downings.

Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, at 8pm on Thursday evening going to Church of St. John the Baptist, Carrigart, to repose until funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am, followed by interment in Meevagh Graveyard.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.