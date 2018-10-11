Death notices for Donegal for Friday, October 12

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Dympna Harper, Ballinteer Avenue, Dublin, formerly of Rooskey, Convoy

- Paddy McGinty, Henley-On-Thames, formerly of, Drim,Commeen, Glenfin

- Joe Barron, Greenhill, Dunfanaghy

- John Horace McKinley, 74 Drumsurn Road, Limavady, formerly of Ruskey, Newtowncunningham

- Deirdre Dillon, 16 Colehill, Newtowncunningham

- John Gallagher (Marcus Eoghan), Derryhassanmore, Downings

- Cornelius (Neilie) Doherty, Buncrana

- Gerry Harrison, Behey, Ballyshannon

Dympna Harper, Ballinteer Avenue, Dublin, formerly of Rooskey, Convoy

The death has taken place at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross, Dublin on the 10th October 2018 of Dympna Harper, Ballintyre Square, Ballinteer Avenue, Dublin 16 and formally of Rooskey, Convoy.

Her remains will repose at her Sister Philomena Patton’s residence at 25 Hillhead, Castlefin on Friday 12th October 2018 from 11am to 11pm.

Funeral from there on Saturday 13th October at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church, Castlefin for 11am Funeral Mass.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Paddy McGinty, Henley-On-Thames, formerly of, Drim,Commeen, Glenfin

The death has occurred in Henley-upon-Thames, England, of Paddy McGinty (Paddy Sally), formerly of Drim, Commeen, Glenfin.

Burial to take place in Henley-upon-Thames, on a date to be confirmed.

Joe Barron, Greenhill, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place of Joe Barron, Greenhill, Dunfanaghy.

Wake is family only please.

Funeral Mass in Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy on Saturday 13th at 12 noon, everyone welcome at the Mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John Horace McKinley, 74 Drumsurn Road, Limavady, formerly of Ruskey, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of John Horace McKinley, 74 Drumsurn Road, Limavady and formerly of Ruskey, Newtowncunningham.

Funeral service at the home of his sister, Muriel Stevenson’s home, 116 Bolea Road, Limavady, on Saturday, 13th October at 11am followed by burial in Newtowncunningham Presbyterian Church Cemetery, arrival approximately 1pm.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired by making cheques payable to Northern Ireland Chest, Heart & Stroke, c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady.

Deirdre Dillon, 16 Colehill, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place of Deirdre Dillon, 16 Colehill, Newtowncunningham.

Funeral from her late residence on Saturday afternoon at 1.40pm going to the All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham for 2pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the ICU and the Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Kelly’s funeral directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Family time please from 11pm – 11am

John Gallagher (Marcus Eoghan), Derryhassanmore, Downings

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Gallagher (Marcus Eoghan), Derryhassanmore, Downings.

Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, at 8.00pm on Thursday evening going to Church of St. John the Baptist, Carrigart, to repose until funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11.00am, followed by interment in Meevagh Graveyard.

Cornelius (Neilie) Doherty, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Cornelius (Neilie) Doherty, 33 Castle Park, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at his home. Funeral Friday morning, October 12, leaving his home at 10.15am going to St. Mary's Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Gerry Harrison, Behey, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Gerry Harrison, Behey, Ballyshannon. Remains going from his residence to St Mary’s Church, Cashelard, on Friday morning for 11am funeral Mass. Burial afterward in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to North West Hospice, C/o of John McGee or any family member. House private on the morning of the funeral please. A one-way system is in place entrance from Behey lane at the Council Yard to his residence. Follow signs for exit at the house.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.