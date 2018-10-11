Deaths in Donegal for Thursday, October 11

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Edward McGrory, Ballinakillew mountain, Laghey

- Cornelius (Neilie) Doherty, Buncrana

- Gerry Harrison, Behey, Ballyshannon

- Roy Burnett, late of Drung, Quigleys Point

Edward McGrory, Ballinakillew mountain, Laghey

The death has taken place at the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon of Edward McGrory, Ballinakillew mountain, Laghey.

Funeral Mass at St. Bridget’s Church Ballintra on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. All enquiries to Jackie Carron on 087-973-4000.

Cornelius (Neilie) Doherty, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Cornelius (Neilie) Doherty, 33 Castle Park, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at his home. Funeral Friday morning, October 12, leaving his home at 10.15am going to St. Mary's Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Gerry Harrison, Behey, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Gerry Harrison, Behey, Ballyshannon. Funeral arrangements later.

Roy Burnett, late of Drung, Quigley's Point

The death has occurred at Nazareth House, Fahan, of Roy Burnett, late of Drung, Quigley's Point.

Funeral service in Greenbank Presbyterian Church at 2pm on Thursday afternoon 11th October, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. House Strictly private.

Family Flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Greenbank Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs Sylvia McConn, Three Trees, Quigleys Point, Co Donegal.

All enquiries to Adair & Neely Funeral Directors 028 71311321

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.