Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, October 10, 2018

The death has taken place at the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon of Edward McGrory, Ballinakillew mountain, Laghey.

Removal from the Sheil Hospital Ballyshannon on Wednesday evening at 6.30pm arriving at St. Bridget’s Church Ballintra at 7:15pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. All enquiries to Jackie Carron on 087-973-4000.

The death has occurred of Cornelius (Neilie) Doherty, 33 Castle Park, Buncrana.

His remains will be reposing at his home from 5.15pm on Wednesday evening, October 10. Funeral Friday morning, October 12, leaving his home at 10.15am going to St. Mary's Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

The death has occurred of Gerry Harrison, Behey, Ballyshannon. Funeral arrangements later.

