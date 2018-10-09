Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, October 9

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

The death has taken place at the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon of Edward McGrory, Ballinakillew mountain, Laghey.

Removal from the Sheil Hospital Ballyshannon tomorrow evening at 6.30pm arriving at St. Bridget’s Church Ballintra at 7:15pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. All enquiries to Jackie Carron on 087-973-4000.

The death has taken place of Hugh McBride of Moyglare Village, Maynooth, Kildare and Gweedore



Reposing at home in Moyglare Village, Maynooth on Tuesday from 4.00pm – 8.00pm, with prayers at 7pm. House private at other times please.

Funeral mass on Wednesday at 11.00am in St. Mary’s Church, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery, Gweedore, Co. Donegal (arriving at 5.30pm approx.) Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to the Capuchin Day Centre.

The death has taken place at Nazareth House, Fahan, of Roy Burnett, late of Drung, Quigley's Point.

Funeral service in Greenbank Presbyterian Church at 2pm on Thursday afternoon October 11, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. House Strictly private.

Family Flowers only, Donations in lieu if wished to Greenbank Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs Sylvia McConn, Three Trees, Quigley's Point, Co Donegal.

All inquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 028 71311321

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Hannah Douglas late of Ballymena, Culkeeny, Malin.

Funeral from her residence on Wednesday at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay, Malin followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Carndonagh Community Hospital Patient’s Comfort Fund c/o Liam Collins Funeral Director or any Family member.

Family time please from 11pm – 11am.

