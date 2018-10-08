Death notices for Donegal for Monday, October 8

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

The death has occurred of Mary Doherty, Carrick Lower. Peacefully at Killybegs Community Hospital. Funeral Mass is on Monday at 12 noon in St. Columba's Church, Carrick with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private each night from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital c/o Currans Funeral Services or any family member.

The death has occurred of Margaret Ann Friel, Drumatrummom, Kerrykeel.

Remains reposing at the residence of her daughter, Mary and Jim Friel, Ballymichael, Fanad.

Funeral from there on Monday at 12 noon, going to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kerrykeel for 1pm Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in Milford cemetery.

Rosary each night at 9pm.

Anne Keogh nee Doherty, 11 New Brook Court and formerly from 99 Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at her late residence on Saturday (6 October 2018) of Anne Keogh nee Doherty, 11 New Brook Court and formerly from 99 Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her daughter Elaine and son-in-law Mark Callaghan’s residence, 15 Solomon’s Manor, Glencar, Letterkenny.

Funeral from there on Monday, 8th October at 9.30am, going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for 10am funeral mass.

Interment afterwards to New Leck Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only.

Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Jim Devenney, Drean House Manorcunningham

The death has occurred at his late residence of Jim Devenney, Drean House Manorcunningham.

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral from there on Monday, 8th October at 1:30pm going to Ray Presbyterian Church Manorcunningham for 2pm funeral service,

Internment afterwards to the adjoining cemetery

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal hospice care of any family member.

Frances Doherty, Tirlaughan, Carrigart

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Frances Doherty, Tirlaughan, Carrigart.

Funeral from his residence on Tuesday October 9th to the Church of St. John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 1pm followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

House private during the wake at the request of the deceased.

Hannah Douglas late of Ballymena, Culkeeny, Malin

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Hannah Douglas late of Ballymena, Culkeeny, Malin.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny today, Monday 8th October at 12 o’clock going to her home.

Funeral from her residence on Wednesday at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay, Malin followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Carndonagh Community Hospital Patient’s Comfort Fund c/o Liam Collins Funeral Director or any Family member.

Family time please from 11pm – 11am.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.