Death notices for Donegal for Sunday, October 7

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Martin Lafferty, Bogagh, Raphoe

- Angela O’Callaghan, Kilraine, Glenties

- Nora Sharkey, nee Doherty, Gortnalake, Creeslough

- Mary Doherty, Carrick Lower

- Sadie Mc Clintock, late of Dunkineely

- Margaret Ann Friel, Drumatrummom, Kerrykeel

- Anne Keogh nee Doherty, 11 New Brook Court and formerly from 99 Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny

- Jim Devenney, Drean House, Manorcunningham

Martin Lafferty, Bogagh, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Martin Lafferty, Bogagh, Raphoe.

Funeral from his late residence on Sunday, October 7 at 10.30am going to St Eunan’s Church, Raphoe for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield Raphoe.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Angela O’Callaghan, Kilraine, Glenties



The death has taken place of Angela O’Callaghan, Kilraine, Glenties.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral on Sunday, October 7 with Requiem Mass at 1pm in St Connell’s Church, Glenties with burial afterwards in Kilraine Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am. Family time on the morning of the Funeral.

Traffic restriction, shuttle bus in operation from Damien McDevitt’s home during the wake.

Enquiries to James McGuinness & Son’s Funeral Directors, Main Street, Glenties.

Nora Sharkey, nee Doherty, Gortnalake, Creeslough

The death has taken place of Nora Sharkey, nee Doherty, Gortnalake, Creeslough.

Funeral Mass at St. Michael’s Church, Creeslough, on Sunday, October 7 at 11 am, with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

House private please, except for family and close friends.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or James Harkin, Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Mary Doherty, Carrick Lower

The death has occurred of Mary Doherty, Carrick Lower. Peacefully at Killybegs Community Hospital. Funeral Mass is on Monday at 12 noon in St. Columbus Church, Carrick with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private each night from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital c/o Currans Funeral Services or any family member.

Sadie Mc Clintock, late of Dunkineely

The death has occurred of Sadie Mc Clintock, late of Dunkineely Co. Donegal, at Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Killybegs. Removal to St. Peter’s Parish Church, Killaghtee on Sunday for funeral service at 3pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. House Private please.

Margaret Ann Friel, Drumatrummom, Kerrykeel

The death has occurred of Margaret Ann Friel, Drumatrummom, Kerrykeel.

Remains reposing at the residence of her daughter, Mary and Jim Friel, Ballymichael, Fanad.

Funeral from there on Monday at 12 noon, going to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kerrykeel for 1pm Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in Milford cemetery.

Rosary each night at 9pm.

Anne Keogh nee Doherty, 11 New Brook Court and formerly from 99 Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at her late residence on Saturday (6 October 2018) of Anne Keogh nee Doherty, 11 New Brook Court and formerly from 99 Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her daughter Elaine and son-in-law Mark Callaghan’s residence, 15 Solomon’s Manor, Glencar, Letterkenny.

Funeral from there on Monday, 8th October at 9.30am, going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for 10am funeral mass.

Interment afterwards to New Leck Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only.

Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Jim Devenney, Drean House Manorcunningham

The death has occurred at his late residence of Jim Devenney, Drean House Manorcunningham.

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral from there on Monday, 8th October at 1:30pm going to Ray Presbyterian Church Manorcunningham for 2pm funeral service,

Internment afterwards to the adjoining cemetery

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal hospice care of any family member

